Zoom the New Innovative Way to Sell Real Estate

In recent years, technology has revolutionized almost all aspects of our lives. Technological advances have had huge impacts on the education, automotive, and health sectors. However, the real estate business has not been left behind. Sellers are now embracing new technologies such as using live video calls to giving tours of their properties. In the post lockdown, tech innovators have busted their butts to develop platforms that change how people buy and sell their products.

One of these platforms that have recently taken over the real estate sector is zoom. Over 300 million people have used zoom for communication. During this covid-19 era, sellers can communicate with their realtors through teleconferencing on the Zoom videoconferencing technology. Realtors can schedule live streams to showcase listed properties.

Zoom For Real Estate

Just like any other technology, the more you use Zoom, the more familiar you get with it. The application contains many features that real estate professionals can manipulate to engage clients effectively. However, not all features are accessible on the free version. If you want the ultimate experience, you’ll need to purchase the Pro edition at $14.99

With the Pro edition, a real estate agent can host up to 100 participants, nine hosts, and, most importantly, host long meetings. A meeting can go to 24 hours, to be precise, instead of the free version with forty minutes limitation for a group meeting.

How Real Estate Agents Can Use Zoom To Sell Property

As a realtor trying to adapt to this newly discovered go-to tool for communication may be challenging to navigate it to maximize property sales. Here’s a guide to help you understand what features you can exploit to make successful property sales.

Stream From Zoom To YouTube Or Facebook Live

Before you need such powerful features offered by zoom, you may not notice their existence. Zoom offers a feature that allows broadcasting a meeting live via YouTube, Facebook Live or workplace by Facebook. To activate this zoom gem, you’ll need to navigate to settings (zoom.us/account/settings). There’s an option named “allow live stream meetings,” where you can switch on the feature in the “advance” button.

As a real estate agent, you can host a webinar and stream live on YouTube and Facebook simultaneously to share information and host tours and reach a bigger audience. The key to this is learning a few tricks: sign up with a link provided, then connect your Facebook, then your YouTube page, and finally, turning on the destination for youtube and Facebook. All these steps are available on the “allow live stream meetings”‘ button. Stopping one of the destinations will stop live streaming on the specific destination.

Record the Zoom Meeting Automatically

For this fantastic feature, you’ll need to purchase a zoom Pro account. You can record your zoom webinar, and all participants notified. This is an alternative to streaming your meeting on Facebook and youtube live, especially if you intend to target local buyers and real estate experts.

What’s more, you can prevent other participants from recording the session: this way, you can be in control of who can access the video, quality, and its manipulation. You can control the final features through video editing. For example, you can add timestamps to help navigate users to the relevant parts of the video.

When you record your zoom meeting, it is saved on your computer in an m4a format for the audio and mp4 format for video. The audio format can be manipulated into a podcast or into a version you can use as audio clips to promote the recorded webinar on social media.

If you subscribe to a business or a higher account for your Real estate business, you can use a useful feature for remote meetings to help brokers. This great feature allows zoom to transcribe recorded meetings automatically.

Virtual Backgrounds

Virtual reality is one of the most significant breakthroughs in the tech industry. Through the use of advanced technology, you can simulate vision to eliminate interactions with the real world. Zoom manipulates this exciting technology to offer a feature that allows users to add a virtual background during a webinar. As a real estate agent, this can help eliminate distractions and increase concentration on the meeting rather than happenings in the real background.

With this exquisite feature, you can showcase your listings to your audience and improve your sales eventually. This virtual background aspect is accessible during a zoom meeting under “preferences.”

🚀 All the Top New Features in Zoom – YouTube

Zoom the Future of Real Estate

With the covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020 and governments imposing lockdowns, real estate agents need to embrace new methods of selling properties. One way that has proven effective is using video conferencing tools to reach out to potential buyers and sellers who require realtors’ services. Zoom is one of the best platforms to help guide buyers through countless properties virtually in place of open houses with its numerous prominent features. Thanks to zoom, the real estate sector will not suffer the sharp economic pains cause by covid-19.

Image by antonbe from Pixabay