10 Important Repairs to Make Before Selling a Home

Are you looking to sell your home? Then you need to make sure it is in great shape before putting up that “for sale” sign.

Official numbers reveal that Americans sold over 637,000 homes in 2019. That is 12.4% higher than the previous year. This means competition is stiffer.

And if you wish to sell your home faster, you need to keep it attractive. You also need to repair all damages in key areas.

But what exactly are the areas you need to cover?

Continue reading below as we discuss the important repairs to make before selling a house.

Reasons for Selling

Selling a home is no easy task. There are a lot of emotions that come with the process. A survey said that over a third of Americans who part with their homes become highly emotional during the sale.

Nevertheless, certain factors will push you to sell your home. One of them is a growing family. When your kids start to grow, they will need to have rooms of their own.

Sometimes, your job will force you to sell your property. When your company assigns you to a different state, you may need to sell your home and relocate.

There are also times when your commute to and from the office is already taking up much of your time.

As the daily commute compromises quality time with the family, moving to a home closer to the office makes more sense.

Last but not least, when the property’s value increases many times over, people can sell to make loads of cash.

10 Important Repairs to Make Before Selling a House

Regardless of your reason for selling, you need to fix your home first before selling it. With over a third of Americans regretting their home purchases because of unexpected repairs, it is your duty to pass your home in good condition.

But what are the important repairs to make before selling a house? Let’s take a look at them below:

1. The Kitchen

Having a huge kitchen may not sway buyers if they see that it requires a lot of repairs. Make sure to fix all the essentials. But don’t splurge on the renovation unless your agent assures you that you can recoup your money.

Start with the cabinets. Make sure there are no holes and cracks. Also, ensure that there is no sign of rot or water damage.

Replace all missing handles. Repaint if the surface is already peeling.

Furthermore, check the sink for any clogs. Make sure all the faucets are working. If you have money to spare, consider replacing the countertop.

As for the appliances, ensure that the refrigerator, microwave, and stove are working.

2. The Bathroom

Much like with the kitchen, check the bathroom cabinets to see if they need some repairing. Make sure there are no leaks on the faucets and showerheads.

Check the bathtub for any cracks. Examine the toilet to see if you need to replace the seat.

Additionally, update the light fixtures and add a couple of mirrors. Remember that buyers love to see clean bathrooms during the inspection.

3. The Walls and Ceilings

You also need to inspect your home’s drywall for any dings and nail holes. If you previously repaired water damage, there may be stains left on the walls. Cover them with paint.

As for the ceilings, make sure there are no holes and warps. Never sell your home if there’s an existing water damage problem.

4. The Exterior

Your home’s exterior is another area that you need to cover. If your house doesn’t look appealing on the outside, prospective buyers may not even bother stepping inside.

Check your exterior doors for any dents and dings. Make sure the door handles are working fine. For your main door, consider investing in high-quality Masonite front doors.

Examine your roof’s condition. Replace all missing tiles or shingles. Check if there are any leaks. Repair all damages involving the underlayment.

5. The Structural Issues

Your home’s structural foundation must be paramount. A compromised foundation may put everyone’s safety at risk. Since this requires a special kind of expertise, it is best to hire a contractor to conduct a professional inspection.

Some of the warning signs to look out for are horizontal cracks on the foundation. You should also check for running cracks on your walls.

6. The Landscaping

You must also look at the condition of your landscaping. How are the grass and plants in your property? Check if they are already wilting.

Trim the grass if necessary. Also, consider adding some rocks and pine straws on the planting beds. This will create a fresher look.

Look up and see if your trees need some cutting. You don’t want the tree limbs hanging over your house and blocking the view.

7. The Lighting

Lighting is one of the secrets to turning a small space into a more accommodating one. Great lighting changes the perception of visitors. It also illuminates the strengths of your home.

Hence, replace your dated light fixtures. Also, replace your thick drapes with thinner ones. You want your spaces to get the most amount of light as possible.

Additionally, check the condition of your electrical wires and circuit breaker. Hire an electrician for the inspection.

8. The Heating and Cooling

Make sure your home’s heating and cooling systems are in great working condition. Clean your air conditioning system. Make sure there are no leaks.

Check your thermostat for accuracy. If you are unsure, call a professional to assess your HVAC.

9. The Flooring

If you have hardwood floors, consider refinishing them. Doing so can change the overall appeal of your home’s interior. It offers a sharp and elegant look that yields a good ROI.

10. The Overall Functionality

Last but not least, ensure the overall functionality of your home. Go through every area and check all corners. See if all the locks and doorbells are working.

Check the windows and see if they open smoothly. This doesn’t mean replacing older parts. Just make sure they are still in good working condition.

Keep in mind that small issues may compound and drive away prospective buyers.

Increase Your Home’s Resale Value

Now that you know the most important repairs to make before selling a house, you can work on them slowly and ahead of time. But there are other ways of improving your home’s curb appeal.

