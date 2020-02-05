12 Best Real Estate Marketing Strategies & Tools for Agents

by

Today, many people view real estate as the best investment option for an array of reasons like the higher returns that it provides and its predictable cash-flow. This certainly is good news for real estate agents. However, with ever-growing popularity, one of the challenges that real estate agents face is increasing competition.

Keeping in mind how fruitful this sector is, many people are highly interested in real estate. However, if you really want to stand out and engage more clients, it’s not just about your services and performance. Marketing has reached new heights, and to keep up with your competitors, you need to treat digital marketing as one of the core components for your business growth. So, without any further ado, here are 12 proven real estate marketing strategies to help you reach more people and appeal more to your potential clients.

1. Treat your website like it’s your store

Most people shop online before physically visiting a business. You can get so many clients visit your real estate agency through your website, that is, when they find it interesting and useful enough. Hence, when you work on your site’s architecture as much as your physical business, you’re opening doors to an incredible business opportunity. Right from content to photographs and client testimony, carefully handpick the most appealing of things about your business and talk to your potential clients through your website. This will make them consider visiting your agency.

2. Answer FAQs of your potential clients through blogs

People who plan to invest in real estate are always looking for useful information that can help them have better insight into the field. Whether it is the current market conditions or expert views about different aspects of real estate, they’re out there online to imbibe all the info through blogs and Q&As. You can look for popular forums and find the common questions that people ask about real estate.

Using these questions, you can create blogs or even have FAQs on your website. This would increase your credibility as an expert while helping people find answers to their queries. It is recommended to work with an expert writer to make your content all the more appealing to the client.

3. Leverage social media to your advantage

Social media is indeed a boon if you use it the right way to reap its benefits. Whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, or any other platform, you can reach far more people and promote your business and website in better ways. Joining local Facebook groups will help you interact with people in your locality. Furthermore, create a Facebook business account that is truly professional. On Instagram, you can share stories and pictures of your properties and add a personal touch to it. Add appropriate and concise captions and tell a story about your property. There are more chances that your clients will remember you through your stories and social media presence.

4. Use Zillow

We’ve already asserted that people do house-hunting online. With that said, Zillow is the most popular real estate website and one of the best real estate marketing tools with a hundred of millions of visitors every month. You can leverage Zillow Premier Agent to advertise your business in a highly targeted manner with the help of local Zillow and Trulia listings. Being on this platform comes across as being authentic and professional, making your business more reliable in the eyes of homebuyers.

5. Get professional with your videos and photographs

When you upload pictures and videos on your website and social media pages, people gauge your professionalism through the quality of these visual media. Since real estate is all the more about how a property looks, overlooking a professional approach when catering to the eyes of your potential clients can prove to be a blunder.

Therefore, hire a professional photographer and videographer to capture your property in ways that make it unique and out of the ordinary. One such example is using drones to film videos. Incredible videos and images coupled with social media presence can work like magic for the growth of your business.

6. Host events at the houses

One of the best ways to advertise the home that you want to sell is by planning an event in the house. This will give you a fantastic opportunity to showcase your house. A social gathering in the house will get people talking about your property, and this could work as a ‘word-of-mouth’ publicity as well. People attending the event can also spread the word if they have friends or family interested in buying a house in that area.

7. Let your visual content take the lead

When we talk about the field of real estate, it’s all about aesthetics. When you’re selling a house or any other kind of property for that matter, your website and social media profiles should have high-resolution images of it. Be it videos or images, both play a crucial role in helping people decide whether or not they’d want to shortlist your property. When you upload pictures and videos, make sure you use appropriate hashtags like the location, type of property, etc. to target people better. And when you post blogs, add images to them.

8. Invest in 360-degree virtual home tour

One of the incredible ways of using technology to create one-of-a-kind of experience for clients is through virtual home tours. A 360-degree virtual home tour would let the viewers feel like they’re actually visiting your property and taking a walk-through. Today, with how advanced technology has become, people expect everything at the comfort of their couch. Besides that, virtual home tours also set a professional impression.

9. Make your potential clients feel special

Emails and newsletters are a great way to reach potential clients. When you plan to include these strategies in your marketing approach, personalization helps. When you set the tone of the message such that the client feels that it’s crafted for them, it gives them a sense of importance. While so many sellers have almost the same price range for a property, what can make you stand out is how you treat your potential clients.

10.Look out for competitors

With such lucrative opportunities, more and more people are choosing the real estate business. There are inevitably thousands of real estate agencies out there. However, what can help you outdo your competitors are real estate marketing strategies coupled with an insight into what your competitors are up to.

While it’s never recommended to copy everything that your top competitors do, you can take inspiration from the little things and make slight modifications. However, make it a point to implement at least a few of the marketing strategies for real estate agents that we’ve talked about to have a dash of uniqueness in your approach. When people compare your business with that of a competitor, you shouldn’t come across as a copycat. Instead, it would help if you looked like you’re equipped with everything that your competitor has, and can offer a lot more.

11. Make Google happy

While all the above-mentioned real estate marketing strategies are unconventional and comparatively unique, there’s one conventional path that you can’t miss if you have a website. Ranking on Google can be a gamechanger for your website, driving more people to your business while also tremendously increasing your credibility.

Search Engine Optimization or SEO can help you make your website Google-friendly. A few rules are- know the keywords that are trending and use them in your content. And when we talk about content, make sure to post long-form content (around 1000 words) because this gives the impression that your content is informative. You can go through various real estate marketing ideas pdf online that cover SEO factors so that you can make your website even better.

12. BONUS TIP!

If you’ve been in business for a long time now, you must have successfully catered to many clients over time. For the unparalleled quality of services that you offer, you can ask them for one thing in return- a testimonial through video. It can be fantastic if you have a few of the clients who can spare some time for a professional video. This will add to your portfolio and prove the eminence of your business, providing them with enough reasons to opt for your services over others.

These are some of the real estate marketing ideas 2020 that can help your business in exploring better opportunities while attracting more people. With excellent services, there’s always a decent amount of marketing that’s involved in targeting serious buyers. Although implementing all these real estate marketing strategies can be hard work, you can customize your marketing approach to suit your business.

Author Bio: Dileep Thekkethil, who was formerly with a US-based online magazine, is the SEO content and guest posting service specialist at Stan Ventures. He is a frequent blogger who keeps a tab on the latest updates in the SEO and technology arena.