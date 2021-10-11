$22 Million Gets You Dinner With Emmitt Smith and His Great Big House

by

Talk about a unique opportunity. Dallas Cowboy Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith has his home on the market for $2.2 million to match his jersey number 22. But, how about this? The lucky buyer of the 10,806 square foot North Dallas mansion also gets a sit-down dinner with the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

The entrance to NFL legend Emmitt Smith’s North Dallas mansion – Douglas Elliman

The home, custom built for Smith in 1995, is a 5-bedroom, 5-bath, 4 half bath affair with private lake access, a cook’s kitchen, two offices, two living rooms, and a master bedroom fit for a Russian Czar. There’s an upstairs fireplace in this bedroom, and a stunning master bath. The home has a pool, a spa, a gigantic dining room that seats 22, a themed media room with seating for 11, and a custom made wood and wrought iron winding staircase. The listing also says Smith’s furnishings are negotiable, as well.

Considered by many to be the greatest running back in NFL history, Emmitt Smith was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Football Hall of Fame because of his unequalled accomplishments.

Smith, who grew up in Pensacola, Florida, was also the second-leading rusher in American high school football history when he was at Escambia High School. N0. 22 is also the only running back to win a Super Bowl championship, the NFL Most Valuable Player award, the NFL rushing crown, and the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award all in the same season (1993).

The Emmitt Smith home is listed by Arthur Greenstein of Y+A Real Estate & Asset Management.

Photo credit: Douglas Elliman