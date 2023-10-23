A List of Top "Go To" San Francisco Agents

Kenny Truong and his team have over 480 sales in the past 12 months. Moreover, the entire team has 5.0-star ratings from Zillow users (1,409). Not surprisingly, they are eXp Realty's #1 Sales Volume Team. Even though Truong's Facebook effort is not stunning like some, the team regularly updates their 5,000 followers with info. On Instagram, his team's effort is better, with over 15,000 followers.

Social media is different from where Truong is getting all those leads. The agency's YouTube is very respectable, with over 400 subscribers, but few videos exist. For those out there thinking Truong's LinkedIn effort is driving leads down the marketing funnel, you may be right. Truong has almost 8,000 connections on the business network. In traditional media, the San Francisco sales superhero was recently honored by the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), ranking third overall in the United States. Besides getting the mention here, we could find no news media coverage of Truong's company.

