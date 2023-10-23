A List of Top "Go To" San Francisco Agents

According to a new report by Jaclyn DeJohn of SmartAsset, San Francisco tops the list of most significant cities in America with the sharpest property price fall. According to the data, the typical home values have plummeted from $1,468,783 in 2022 to $1,273,463 this year – a 13.30% drop. This is the trend nationwide, and real estate professionals have some distraught sellers on their hands. In these tough times, buyers and sellers are looking for the best of the best to carry out their transactions. Here is a stellar list of pros from the city on the bay.
Kenny Truong and his team have over 480 sales in the past 12 months. Moreover, the entire team has 5.0-star ratings from Zillow users (1,409). Not surprisingly, they are eXp Realty's #1 Sales Volume Team. Even though Truong's Facebook effort is not stunning like some, the team regularly updates their 5,000 followers with info. On Instagram, his team's effort is better, with over 15,000 followers.
Social media is different from where Truong is getting all those leads. The agency's YouTube is very respectable, with over 400 subscribers, but few videos exist. For those out there thinking Truong's LinkedIn effort is driving leads down the marketing funnel, you may be right. Truong has almost 8,000 connections on the business network. In traditional media, the San Francisco sales superhero was recently honored by the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), ranking third overall in the United States. Besides getting the mention here, we could find no news media coverage of Truong's company.
The clientele of Joel Goodrich does not house shop or comment much on Zillow. However, San Francisco's top luxury real estate professional made this list for obvious reasons. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury agent does market via social media. His LinkedIn (7.6k), Facebook (4.9k), and Instagram (28.8k) followers receive pertinent, helpful, and often stunning content daily. Likewise, in traditional media, Goodrich brands himself and reaches out with the best in the U.S. From mentions at the San Francisco Standard to luxe design magazine Haute Residence features, he's one of the most prevalent we've seen.
Goodrich has over three decades of experience and has sold some of San Francisco's most eloquent and expensive properties. He does not have the volume of sales the other agents listed here do, but the commissions for the mansions he does sell balance the income sheet nicely. The closing prices of nearly all his sales are in the multimillion-dollar range. What I like most about Goodrich is his adherence to "no stone unturned" marketing. This is something the very best worldwide adhere to. Why miss a lead and a sale because your Facebook sucks? He's the guy I'd go to for selling my Russian Hill historic home.
Zillow Premier Agent Kevin Cruz made this list because of over 200 sales in the past 12 months and 429 perfect Zillow client reviews. Cruz's social media effort mirrors other top San Francisco agents. He's created an effective Facebook and Instagram effort, though these differ from what you'd call breathtaking. His personal Instagram is much more effective, with over 15,000 followers. The YouTube channel is well done but only has 20-something subscribers. Ditto for his Kinetic Real Estate LinkedIn effort.
Cruz's traditional media footprint is not up with the others in this list, but he's been honored by AREAA like Truong above. If there's one negative to mention here, it's the fact Cruz has a very nice YouTube channel that is totally underutilized with only 27 subscribers. Somebody should be pushing this aspect of the marketing effort. Other than this, Cruz seems to be the fastest-rising star in the SF market.
Danielle Lazier has only made 21 sales in the last 12 months but has 174 perfect Zillow reviews. In addition, the San Francisco agent also has over 200 excellent reviews on Yelp, a platform few agents take full advantage of. With over 2.5 thousand Facebook followers and 1.5 thousand Instagram peeps, she's making a showing on social. Her YouTube channel has about 140 subscribers, which is the middle of the road as US agent video channel efforts go. Lazier maintains a respectable effort on LinkedIn with 1,375 followers and frequent postings.
The founder of Vivre Real Estate also has over 100 perfect reviews on Google, which differentiates her a bit from the other San Francisco Agents on our list. She's also making some branding and outreach headway via traditional media such as The San Francisco Standard, Curbed, and Insider. Lazier is also listed among America's Top 100 Real Estate Agents.
Leave a Reply