Four of Tempe's Best Real Estate Agents in Focus

George Laughton has an outstanding sales and review record on Zillow. Two thousand seven hundred seven clients gave the Tempe/Phoenix agent’s team 5-star reviews on the platform, and Laughton made 1194 sales in the past year. His “My Home Group” team also has excellent reviews and individually exceptional profiles, each to his or her’s efforts.

The team’s website leaves much to be desired where SEO and aesthetics go. A score of 50/100 for an agency of this caliber is shocking. Likewise, Facebook is a bit of a surprise. Even though Laughton has over 3.8k followers, the team has not posted anything in over a month.

At LinkedIn, we see the focus of Laughton’s leads effort digitally. His 3k plus network, his membership in the LI Social Media Management Group I belong to, his posts, and his endorsements tell the tale. Then there are the team’s YouTube efforts, including a top-rated (by me) channel, ads, and broadcasts on other real estate channels. Unfortunately, Laughton’s YouTube effort has dropped off in the past few years. However, his media outreach and Zillow Premier Agent efforts seem to be ramping up. Zillow recently included Laughton as an expert in a recent press release. Good work, George. This is how agents should get it done.