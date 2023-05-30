Four of Tempe's Best Real Estate Agents in Focus

According to Realtor.com, the median listing home price in Tempe, Arizona, in April of this year was $500K in April, a figure down by -2.9% year-over-year. The latest reports also show that the average listing sells within 31 days, which is up from this Summer's figures in the 20-day range. The region's tech boom in 2022 made prices and sales shoot through the roof, but the economic slump has hit this town like most others in the U.S. The downturn is all the more reason to get the best of the best for buying or selling. With this in mind, here's a list of some of the top real estate professionals in the area.
George Laughton has an outstanding sales and review record on Zillow. Two thousand seven hundred seven clients gave the Tempe/Phoenix agent’s team 5-star reviews on the platform, and Laughton made 1194 sales in the past year. His “My Home Group” team also has excellent reviews and individually exceptional profiles, each to his or her’s efforts.
The team’s website leaves much to be desired where SEO and aesthetics go. A score of 50/100 for an agency of this caliber is shocking. Likewise, Facebook is a bit of a surprise. Even though Laughton has over 3.8k followers, the team has not posted anything in over a month.
At LinkedIn, we see the focus of Laughton’s leads effort digitally. His 3k plus network, his membership in the LI Social Media Management Group I belong to, his posts, and his endorsements tell the tale. Then there are the team’s YouTube efforts, including a top-rated (by me) channel, ads, and broadcasts on other real estate channels. Unfortunately, Laughton’s YouTube effort has dropped off in the past few years. However, his media outreach and Zillow Premier Agent efforts seem to be ramping up. Zillow recently included Laughton as an expert in a recent press release. Good work, George. This is how agents should get it done.
Website, Facebook, Contact # 1-623-266-3806
Right behind Laughton, Shawn Rogers and his West USA Realty have garnered over 1,000 five-star reviews from Zillow users. The group only has 92 sales in the past 12 months, however. Nevertheless, where Facebook is concerned, Rogers eclipses the competition with over 12k followers and timely, interesting postings nicely conveying the brand.
Like Laughton, Rogers also has an impressive LinkedIn effort with over 2k followers and meaningful, contextual postings regularly. The West USA Realty boss also has a stunning YouTube channel with 1.25k subscribers. This is a massive number for a real estate agent, maybe the highest we’ve seen (I will have to check). Rogers is on gaining media mentions like his competitor above, as well. The only surprising thing about his super-professional effort is that his website has the worst SEO score we’ve ever mentioned. 13% out of 100% is horrific. And the site is pretty nice too.
Website, Facebook, Contact # 1-480-313-7031
Keller Williams Realty’s Katie Baccus has 1.7k Facebook followers, a great company and personal (private) Instagram effort, and the best website of all those in this group aesthetically and by search engine optimization (78/100 from Neil Patel). Baccus has almost 200 perfect Zillow reviews and sold nearly 60 properties in the past 12 months. Her team is in the top 1% of agencies in Arizona, according to their website. Baccus Group also gets its share of local media mentions.
Baccus’ YouTube channel only has 80-something subscribers so far, but what’s presented is helpful and very professional. This channel should be pushed more because Baccus is superb on camera and offers like a top TV hostess. In addition, her company’s Instagram feed has some of the best real estate related videos we’ve seen.
The blog on the website has not been updated in some years, but since the site gets so little traffic, this is a minor thing. Too bad some effort is not being made to make the domain a valuable part of the marketing funnel. Baccus also has an excellent Twitter feed, but it’s been abandoned for some time. Her LinkedIn effort could also drive more leads, but it’s in placeholder mode for now. This agency could beat the competition with more commitment to digital marketing reach.
Website, Facebook, Contact # 1-480-206-4336
Terri Witte, the team lead of The Jason Witte Team at eXp Realty, does not tick all the boxes for real estate digital marketing. However, she and her team have five-star reviews on Zillow and elsewhere, 1.6k Facebook fans, and a nice engagement by Jason Witte on LinkedIn. In addition, the team is also featured frequently in local and regional media.
The team’s website has a 20/100 on-page SEO score. This is a shame because it’s one of the better-looking and functioning sites in the group. Plus, no social buttons are always negative. She made this list because of 88 sales in the past year. Jason Witte’s team could rise a lot in sales.
Website, Facebook, Contact # 1-480-286-1884
Leave a Reply