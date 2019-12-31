3 new flooring trends to emerge in 2020

by

More than 30% of homeowners say the floors are what they dislike most about their properties, according to a survey conducted by online loan marketplace LightStream.

New flooring may even increase a home’s value, Dan DiClerico, an expert with HomeAdvisor, told realtor.com. “Putting down new flooring is a smart investment,” DiClerico says. “But more importantly, it can dramatically transform the look and feel of the home, while making it safer and more functional.”

Realtor.com asked design experts to weigh in on some of the top trends for flooring in 2020. Some of their predictions include:

Tile that looks like wood

“The designs are very convincing, so you could mistake them for real wood, and there’s no wear and tear or risk of scratching,” DiClerico says. “In general, we’re seeing increased interest in engineered flooring over natural wood, mainly because it’s easier to maintain without too much sacrifice of style.” HomeAdvisor estimates the cost of installing ceramic or porcelain tile to be $3,000 to $4,000 for a 200-square-foot area.

Vinyl plank flooring

Waterproof floors are becoming more common, and vinyl planks have emerged as one of the hottest flooring trends. Vinyl can resemble hardwood flooring at a fraction of the cost. Its water resistance makes it a popular choice in kitchens and bathrooms. Vinyl flooring can cost anywhere from 50 cents to $5 per square foot, and installation costs an extra $3 to $5 per square foot, according to HomeAdvisor.

Marble

Porcelain tile that looks like marble is also trending. “They look extremely realistic compared to their genuine counterparts, making it difficult to tell the difference but getting the same beautiful look at a fraction of the cost,” Debbie Lori Travin of DLT Interiors told realtor.com. The cost ranges widely: between $13.50 and $83 per square foot.