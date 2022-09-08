How to Integrate Your Real Estate PR Into Your Social Media Strategy

by

A massive 99% of millennials and 90% of baby boomers start their search for property online. Nearly half of the real estate businesses say that results from social media give the highest quality leads compared to other sources. With statistics like that, it would be silly to ignore real estate PR. There are many perks to getting your business onto social media. If it’s not part of your real estate marketing strategy, you’re leaving money on the table.

In recent years, public relations and social media have become increasingly intertwined. Historically, it was just the domain of major influential persons who could afford to use media advertising. Social media has changed that, meaning that every company has the opportunity to get online, using social media to build and maintain trust.

If you’re not sure how to integrate your real estate social media for PR, then this article is for you. Read on to find out how to fuse the two for the most success.

Integrating Real Estate PR Into Social Media

Social media has become an absolute goldmine for real estate businesses. By adopting a solid social strategy, you can reap the benefits.

Regardless of whether you’re just getting started with PR and social media or you’re working out how to gain more leads, there are tactics you can start using today to boost sales.

Top Marketing Tools For Real Estate Businesses

Not all platforms work as well for real estate PR. Here’s a list of the most effective ones. Most real estate agents’ social media will have a mix of platforms they are currently using. The most popular are Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram. You may already be using these, but are you using them to their optimum ability? Facebook For Realtors

Facebook is by far the most effective social media marketing platform for real estate agents PR. This is thanks to Facebook’s user demographics that can be targeted at a specific audience based on age, income-wise, location, and status.

If you’re not utilizing this feature, or are new to advertising on Facebook, being able to target advertising directly to your potential clients, makes this an essential tool for any Real Estate business.

Some of the other great perks of using Facebook is that it allows your business to publish listing-related updates and content. It’s also customer-centric, allowing potential buyers to book appointments without needing to call, as well as follow-up communication with customers to nurture the sale.

Also, customers are able to leave reviews and feedback, which in the competitive world, is something that potential new customers want to check.

Another great perk of this platform is the use of targeted Facebook ads. These can be set to allow you to directly target demographics and people who have shown specific interest in buying property in your area.

Linkedin For Realtors

Originally developed for B2B networking, LinkedIn has seen a boom in recent years as a solid social media platform and a great place to discover real estate clients.

This is a newer place for Real Estate businesses to develop their social media presence; however, it is fast becoming a great place for networking with fellow realtors and working on a collaborative basis, where you can tap into each other’s networks and clientele.

It’s also a great place to host your digital resume, especially if you’re a very small business or solo realtor.

This is a great platform to advertise opportunities and direct potential customers to specific pages on your business website. If you’re not using Linkedin yet, then it’s certainly worthwhile setting up your profile page for your business.

Instagram For Realtors

Instagram is absolutely booming for real estate businesses right now, especially if you can twin it with relevant hashtags. This method of social media works particularly well for high-end, luxury, and boutique-style properties.

The trend for beautiful-looking homes and business properties remains high, and stylish photos showcasing the type of property your business associates with will get your name out there.

Instagram Stories are also a great way to show people around a property and provide up-to-date content for viewers to watch.

What Social Media Content Works Well For Real Estate?

We’ve just discussed the best social media networks for your real estate business, so you might be wondering what content works the best on each of these channels. If you’re not sure what to put in your social media posts, here are some great ideas.

A couple of things to note, when you’re posting on social media, try not to come across as salesy. This will flag up to people in a negative way and look spammy. Have a diverse social media content calendar and post a variety of content that your audience will enjoy.

Property Photos

Photos work exceptionally well on social media and are easy for real estate businesses to post, as you will probably have high-quality photos anyway.

Make sure they are well composed and high-resolution for the most impact.

You might want to do a little bit of post-editing to really make your images pop. Make sure that your copy gives plenty of information as well as a solid CTA to encourage viewers to contact your business.

Success Stories And Client Testimonials

Grow your validation by providing comments and testimonials from clients. Sharing these is a great way to bridge the gap between seller and buyer and gives views something to relate to. You might want to show photos of the new homeowners in their popery. Or ask them to upload their own photos on their own social media that they are tagged in.

Company Milestones

These are fun to put on Linkedin and as a story on Facebook. Tell the world about every milestone and success story, which helps to build validity to highlight and celebrate your company’s success.

You could do company-wide successes or focus on a particular sale or individual team member.

Do You Have A Real Estate PR Social Media Strategy?

If you’re not sure where to start with integrating your real estate PR with social media and need some advice, then speak to the team at Realty Biz News. We specialize in keeping on top of the ever-changing real estate industry.

We provide real estate agents and consumers with the most up-to-date real estate marketing tips and strategies using the latest smart home technology and market analysis based on real world data. Speak to our knowledgeable team today to discuss your real estate social media strategy.