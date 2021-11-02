3 Reasons Realtors Need To Upskill And Ways To Do It Right

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Nowadays everyone has to work hard to stay competitive. The job market and industries change in the blink of an eye, so we need to find ways to stay relevant.

This is extremely true in the field of real estate, where the rules started changing as soon as the internet became a thing. As people’s interest in the online world grew, realtors found an unexplored treasure that opened new doors to their customers’ hearts. However, this also meant new challenges for the ones uninitiated in technology and new fields such as online marketing or mobile apps.

Moving closer to our days, the real estate industry was once again flipped on its back by the pandemic. Still, due to technological advancements and a solid online presence, many realtors managed to stay afloat and some even prospered. But things are different now and people don’t interact the same way with realtors as they did pre-Covid.

Due to these changes and more, realtors who want to climb to the top must commit to ongoing upskilling. Still, it can be difficult to always be on the lookout for the next trend. That’s why, whether you’re new in the industry or already a seasoned agent, here are three solid reasons to keep you motivated and on the path to success.

#1: Earn the Customer’s Trust

All certified real estate agents must undergo a period of study in order to pass the real estate exam. That’s because there are a bunch of rules and regulations to learn, but also because real estate agents are in close contact with the customer.

The best real estate prep course will teach you about the importance of earning a customer’s trust and how to go about it the proper way. For instance, you can do so by proving you know what you’re talking about (by providing accurate legal and property-related information). But it’s equally important to empathize with their journey since purchasing a property is a huge decision for most people.

Therefore, a top real estate agent must constantly work on their honesty, market knowledge, and communication skills. All these get polished through direct experience, but it also helps to continue your studies, share experiences with fellow realtors you respect, and network.

#2: The Online Presence

As we mentioned, the widespread use of the internet and the development of social media created a whole new world for realtors. Nowadays, if you don’t have a website to represent your business, you practically tell the world you don’t exist.

Furthermore, due to platforms like Zillow, Realtor.com, and others, buyers and sellers can now meet online. While this may scare a few realtors, the ones with a bit of vision will easily see the golden opportunity in this scenario.

Online platforms are amazing grounds for finding new customers (both buyers and sellers)! Plus, you can post your own listings and have customers come to you without too much effort. Still, this requires some technical skills and experience with online marketing. Also, you must have a website to represent your agency or business online!

#3: Everyone is on Social Media

Yes, social media is not just for kids and people who want to take a break from real life. These networks are a true godsend for businesses that know how to take advantage of a real opportunity when they see it.

Realtors who learned how to use Instagram and other networks to their advantage discovered a new gold vine of customers and high-quality leads. However, in order to produce results, you have to know how to create engaging content that brings people from the social media platform to your site. This activity requires a new set of skills such as photo and video editing, content writing, copywriting, and more.

Key Takeaways

Online marketing, web design, and social media skills are important for realtors nowadays. However, this doesn’t mean you can make do with just that. Top real estate agents and brokers must be knowledgeable in their niche (successful realtors usually focus on specific locations) and must be able to win their customers’ trust without too much effort.

Overall, upskilling is a skill in itself. Plus, you need determination and a certain curiosity to keep climbing the steps to success in this world.