4 Home design trends to expect in 2020

Interior home design trends are set to be upended in 2020 with bigger, bolder statements winning out in favor of all-white and neutral interiors. That’s according to an article in Forbes.com this week that interviewed several top interior designers on what trends they expect to emerge in the new year.

1. Color transforms as the new neutral

Neutral color schemes are being pushed aside for warmer and more saturated hues. “Tiles, cabinetry, and walls all serve as opportunities for more color,” Christina Coop, co-founder of Hygge & West, told Forbes.com. Expect shades of pink to become more popular in the new year, as well as greens and blues.

Dolley Levan Frearson, co-founder of High Fashion Home, told Forbes.com that she predicts soft peachy corals and terra cotta—“colors that feel soft yet grounded in earth tones”—to also trend. “I also love golden yellow tones in lush fabrics like velvets to buttery, caramel leathers or leather-look,” she adds.

2. Statement lighting

Lighting fixtures aren’t just for brightening a room; they also make a bold statement. You don’t need to add in extra wiring to add lights, either. “This is exactly why wall sconces with optional wire guard will become increasingly available,” Forbes.com reports. “These accents are ideal for anyone who wants to invest in statement lighting without the commitment to hardwiring.

3. Patterns everywhere

Layered patterns likely will grow in popularity in 2020 and beyond. Expect to see more patterns in tabletop and textile designs. “We’ll be seeing more pattern mixing with color, tying together patterns of varying origin and scale,” Coop told Forbes.com. “Pattern matching, where the same pattern flows from the wall to upholstered furniture or bedding, is also becoming more common.”

4. Standout trims and ceiling

High-contrast design is emerging. It gives an “otherwise more monochromatic room a crispness and a fresher take on neutrals,” Kelley Mason, stylist at Lulu & Georgia, told Forbes.com. “Bold black and white feels fresh yet timeless, especially in graphic or art deco-inspired patterns.” Colorful trim is one way to achieve this, such as high gloss black colored trim against a monotone wall color. Also, wallpaper on the ceiling can add high design to a space.