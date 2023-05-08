4 Reasons Realtors Should Invest in Direct Mail Real Estate Campaigns

Statistics indicate that direct mail gets an ROI of 112%, the highest across all mediums. Americans feel more comfortable getting direct mail than other forms of advertising, including social media ads. This makes it a worthy investment for realtors. It’s a highly targeted marketing technique and involves sending physical mail pieces like a newsletter, postcard, letter, or brochure to a particular audience.

Thanks to technology, direct mail has progressed, making it easier to develop data-driven campaigns and track results. When used correctly, direct mail can be effective for your real estate campaigns. Here are four reasons realtors should invest in direct mail real estate.

It’s more personal

Direct mail is an excellent way to add a personal touch to your real estate marketing campaigns. Personalizing direct mail marketing builds trust between you and your clients, encourages brand loyalty, and leads to successful engagement with your real estate campaigns and better ROI. Personalized direct emails are created with individual targets in mind, making them valued and increasing conversion rates. This helps maximize revenue.

You can personalize each real estate direct mail using the recipient’s name and address. You can also make product recommendations depending on your target’s past purchases or send personalized vouchers containing the customer’s details and target them using their purchase history.

It’s less competitive

While realtors invest a lot of money in online marketing, it’s quite competitive. This means that despite your efforts, your real estate campaign may not be able to compete against other established and specialist realtors. However, investing in direct mail allows you to appeal to prospective clients and gets you noticed quickly because the average American household receives 454 pieces of marketing email yearly. This makes it a more powerful and effective marketing tool for realtors than digital marketing channels that can be quite flooded.

Direct mail campaigns are trackable and measurable

Since direct mail campaigns are trackable and measurable, it's easier to determine their performance and impact on your bottom line. Before evaluating your direct mail's success, you should set the goals you want your real estate campaign to achieve, including uncovering new business leads, increasing sales, or raising awareness. This will help you determine your KPIs.

Response rate, cost per acquisition, conversion rate, ROI, and lifetime value are KPIs you can track to measure your real estate campaign's success. You can track your direct mail campaigns using trackable phone numbers, coupon codes, trackable URLs, and QR codes.

Direct mail can complement other real estate marketing campaigns

In today's technological era, targeting your clients using various marketing channels is essential because it helps you get the most out of your marketing efforts. For instance, email and direct mail marketing for your real estate campaigns can be rewarding. Through email marketing, you can reach your targets through email and develop relationships online. Incorporating direct mail lets you appeal to potential clients using physical mail.

Combining these two for your real estate campaign can help increase conversions, maximize your marketing budget, appeal to a larger audience, establish more presence, boost your brand image, and let customers view your message in different ways and multiple times.

Endnote

While technological advancements might make direct mail seem outdated, it’s an effective way for realtors to reach their clients. Consider investing in direct mail real estate campaigns to reap these rewards.