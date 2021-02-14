41% of Americans have moved for love, survey shows

by

More than a third of Americans have admitted to relocating for love, but it seems that men are more willing to do so than women are, according to a new survey by LendingTree.

The survey of 1,550 Americans identified Florida as the most popular state for a romantic relocation, cited by 11% of respondents. California (10%), New York (7%), Texas (6%) and North Carolina (5%) were the next most favored states.

But unfortunately for those who moved purely for romantic reasons, not everyone had a happy ending. The survey found that 22% of women expressed regret over their move, versus just 9% of men. Notably, 44% of women who moved to a new area to be with someone special said they’re no longer with that person, compared to just 31% of men that said the same. Most of those who said they regretted making the move said it was because the relationship had ended afterwards.

Survey respondents provided quite a few reasons for justifying their decision to move for love, with the most popular being that they were in a long-distance relationship and wanted to be closer to their other half.

Other reasons including choosing a college to be with their high school lover, moving to a new area to be where their significant other had landed a job, and moving during the coronavirus pandemic so they could quarantine with their partner.

Some couples said they made the decision to relocate to their partner primarily to save on costs.

“Splitting household expenses can increase your prospects of becoming a homeowner,” said Tendayi Kapfidze, chief economist at LendingTree. “While renting, it enables you to save more and can increase your budget when buying.”