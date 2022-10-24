5 Best Real Estate Lead Generation Companies

Lead generation is one of the most important things to do in order to grow your business and land more clients. But what is lead generation exactly? Lead generation is simply a way for sellers and buyers to connect with each other. You can either generate leads yourself like optimizing your LinkedIn, Instagram, or your website. But another way is to use a lead generation company.

However, real estate lead generation is a specialized field, and it’s not easy to find the best real estate lead generation companies. It’s important to take into account many factors when choosing the right lead generation company for your business, including their experience level and ability to provide the kind of leads you need!

In this guide, we present you five of the best real estate lead generation companies based on our analysis:

Market Leader promises to deliver a certain number of qualified leads each month. After collecting enough data to understand how users behave when they land on a Realtor's website, Market Leader allows the real estate agents to calculate their return on investment based upon lead generation. This capability makes them stand out among other options for real estate lead generation.

Unlike other companies that spam your prospects with ads everywhere they go, Market Leader places its ads where your prospects already spend their time (Facebook, Google)—and it works.

If you're seeking personalized leads for your business—not just another lead set like the ones every other agent already has—BoldLeads is likely to be your best option.

Like Market Leader, BoldLead suggests ads to create on Facebook and Google; those ads lead prospects directly to landing pages where they can provide their contact information. The difference is that BoldLeads' landing pages are highly personalized, which makes them more likely to convert than a generic lead capture page.

With BoldLeads, you don't have to learn how to create Facebook Ads or build landing pages. Instead, you simply select your target audience and BoldLeads does the rest.

Real Geeks is an internet-driven lead generation solution that provides agents with fully integrated, branded websites—and all the tools they need to capture leads.

This lead generation company offers complete web presence creation, inbound lead generation through client acquisition and past client follow-up—all from one place. Its leads go beyond any one platform, with lead generation for realtors on Facebook and Google as well.

Zurple provides analytics and control over where and when your ads are displayed, which in turn gives you the opportunity to optimize your ad campaign for specific markets. The system collects data about each lead's behavior, which enables it to send customized content based on that behavior.

For your nurture campaigns, Zurple offers a variety of email templates that you can use in your follow-ups, but it also lets you compose and send your own messages.

Nearly 230 million people visit Zillow every month—a number that grows as the site adds international users.

Zillow sells display advertising on Premier Agent listings, with the cost of each ad varying based on how many other agents are bidding for space and the median sold price—or average listing price—of homes in that particular ZIP code.

You can either transfer Zillow leads to the Zillow CRM or into whatever other CRM you’re using. If you're unsure where to go, here's a tip: never base your entire business on what someone else provides.

Final Thoughts

To sum things up, we believe the five real estate lead generation companies listed above are certainly worth considering. However, it's up to you to do your research and find the option that works best for your needs.