5 Great Tips for Optimizing Your Real Estate Business with Twitter

Twitter has emerged as one of the most powerful social media tools for real estate marketers. This social media platform boasts over 330 million monthly active users (MAUs). 80% of these Twitter users (248 million people) are Millennial’s who are among your top targets.

Some of the reasons to use Twitter include:

Driving more traffic to your website

Know your target customers even better

Learn from the best in your real estate niche

Sharing information/insight

Staying up-to-date on local events and influencers

Great analytics tools for enhanced targeted marketing

Lead generation for your real estate business

Using Twitter to Build Your Real Estate Business

While many brands are already on Twitter, this doesn’t automatically translate to marketing success. You have to build a strategy and learn from the successful brands on Twitter to optimize your real estate business. Here are some tips on how to do this:

Find Your Twitter Audience

Who are you targeting with your Twitter posts? It is the most important question to answer and will make or break your Twitter campaigns. To find the right target audience, consider using:

Age or Gender Targeting,

Interest Targeting,

Tailored Audiences, TV Targeting,

Conversation Targeting

These targeting approaches will help you reach the right segment of the population. Targeting the right audience leads to more engagement on your posts, traffic to your real estate listing, brand promotion and more followers.

Create a Content Calendar

Don’t post content randomly if you want to grow your brand on Twitter. Start by developing a set social media calendar and strategy. This will guide the type of content and frequency of your posts.

You will have more consistent posting messaging which will easily resonate with your target audience. Select value-driven content for your calendar including insight on the real estate market in the area, facts about neighborhoods, and latest sales in the area.

Use Pictures and Images for Your Posts

When posting your content, always add a photo, video or image which is relevant to the topic. For real estate, you should select the most beautiful images from your listing to showcase your business.

Tweets which contain an image can increase to a 5x engagement rate. Tweets with images will bring more clicks, more favorites and increase the number of retweets.

Leverage Hashtags

Hashtags are essential for Twitter marketing. Through hashtags, you can target the right audience and increase engagement for your content. Don’t use more than two hashtags per post and don’t include spaces in your hashtags. Your hashtags should be easy to remember, realistic and relevant.

Use Local Content

For your real estate business, you should rely on local content to attract new followers. This is also an effective strategy to increase engagement on your posts. Your target market is largely local and by sharing such content, you will gain more traction on Twitter.

Final Thoughts

Want to rejuvenate your real estate business? If so, it is time to harness the power of Twitter marketing. This is a powerful tool to help you connect with your target audience and engage. It is a versatile platform to drive traffic to your real estate listing, generate lead and grow your brand online.

