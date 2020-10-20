5 Quick Ways to Start a Digital Real Estate Marketing Campaign

by

If you’re in the competitive real estate business, learn simple but effective ideas here to rejuvenate your venture through digital real estate marketing.

A report by the National Association of REALTORS® says44% of home buyers look for properties online first. Now, consider that millennial who represent over 37% of home buyers spend much of their time online. With these facts in mind, it’s obvious you have to review your real estate marketing strategy.

Here you’ll find some practical ideas to kick start your digital real estate marketing campaign.

Develop a Professional Website

If you don’t have a website for your realtor business, you’re missing out on immense marketing opportunities. You need a user-friendly website to showcase your listing.

A website also allows you to share relevant content through a blog and make it easy for potential home buyers and sellers to reach you. A live chat feature would be a fantastic addition to provide prompt assistance to the site’s visitors.

Build an Email Campaign

Email remains one of the most effective marketing tactics. For every $1 you spend on email marketing, the average expected ROI is $38. Email usage is on the rise, as this is still one of the most reliable communication tools.

In real estate marketing, emails come handy in lead generation and nurturing your leads. You can also use emails to create brand awareness, launch new listings and send personalized marketing content. This is the fastest and most affordable digital campaign for a property market business.

Social Media Marketing

Social media is the new frontier in digital business marketing. Latest reports indicate 3.8 billion people globally use social media. Millennials who form the largest target market for a real estate business are always on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, LinkedIn and other social media platforms.

If you have a well-planned social media strategy, you can easily build your brand, attract traffic to your website and boost conversions. Add new listings on your social media platforms, share relevant blog posts, showcase images of your best listings, or share relevant market information.

Make sure to identify the right marketing platforms and create content useful, precise and entertaining content. You can also use social media influencers to expand your reach and increase brand visibility. On your website, you should also add social sharing for visitors to spread the word about your listings.

Leverage Video Marketing

Video content is king and you have to adapt your real estate marketing to fit this reality. Internet users love video and this is the most shared type of content. For your realtor business, create virtual tours, user-generated content (UGC) such as testimonials, animations and other helpful visual content.

This is one of the most effective content marketing strategies. People love sharing videos, and for this reason, you should make it easier for users to do this. Always add a call to action (CTA) in your videos to drive the desired action or objectives.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

The largest percentage of online experiences begins with a search engine such as Google or Bing. With this in mind, you have to work hard to ensure your company remains visible on search engine result pages (SERPs).

This is only possible by investing in search engine optimization (SEO). From keyword research, backlinks, Meta titles and descriptions to online directories, you have many SEO techniques to choose from for better ranking and visibility of your website.

Final Thoughts

It’s never too late to start a digital marketing campaign for your real estate company. It’s the only way to reach your target market, showcase your listings, build long-term relationships, boost conversions and grow your brand.