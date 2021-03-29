5 Simple Ways to Secure Your New Home

by

Buying your first home is one of the most adult purchases you will ever make in your entire life. It is a daunting yet magical experience to have a home to finally call your own, not to mention being able to do what you like to it without having to first get permission from your landlord. The first thing you need to do after purchasing your new home is to make sure it is safe and secure before you move into it. These 5 simple ways will help you keep your home, your possessions and your family safe.

Don’t Post Photos of Your Keys

Unfortunately, in 2021 it just isn’t safe to post pictures of your new house keys onto the internet or your social media platforms. Criminals can have copies made from just a photograph of a key. You can, and should, celebrate buying a new home but find safer ways to make your announcement to your friends and family online.

Install A Home Security System

Smart alarm systems for your home can effectively manage intruder alerts and notify the authorities if you cannot. These effective systems have revolutionized the way we view home security. By installing beams and sensors in your garden you will be alerted to any intruders before they break into your home. Your smart alarm system can be linked to your smartphone and/or digital smart home hub so you can have control over your home on the go.

Install Security Lighting

Security lighting can be an effective deterrent provided you don’t use too many. Light up the darkest corners where intruders could lay in wait but don’t light up your entire property. Some dark places are useful to have otherwise all you are doing is shining a pathway to your doors and weaker security areas. You can’t live in Fort Knox but you can have a happy middle ground.

Build A Wall

If your new home is new to the market, then there is a good chance it doesn’t have a wall or fence around it. At the very least you need to build a wall to cordon off your back yard and ensure your family has privacy when they are playing or entertaining in the back. Perimeter security is an important element to total property security and will help stop petty theft from passer-by opportunists. Remember to include anti-climb measures onto your walls like razor spikes or blades, for added protection against the criminal elements of society.

Install Motion Detectors

Motion detectors, if installed correctly, can be an excellent deterrent to would-be criminals. Motion detector lights go one step further by flooding that area with a bright spotlight and potentially temporarily blinding the trespasser. You do need to be careful how these are installed to avoid as many unnecessary trips as possible. These trigger lights are best kept for areas that you don’t want to be lit up all night, like outside bedrooms.