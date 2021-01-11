5 Ways to Make Moving House Easier

by

Moving house can be a nightmare at the best of times so you have my sympathy if you are moving in the middle of the pandemic. All great things start with a single decision though, so if you have made yours then you’re one step closer to starting your first chapter of 2021. Here are 5 simple ways to make moving house easier.

Tip #1: Invest in Furniture Sliders

Furniture sliders make your life so much easier, when it comes to moving day. Some people have had some success from making their own foam sliders but in my experience these don’t work. Even if you hire a moving team, making use of sliders can make the entire job that much quicker and could prevent moving related damages to your precious possessions when you move from a small town into the city.

Tip #2: Pack Rooms Together

Pack everything from the same room together so all the boxes from each room can be clearly marked with a coloured sticker. Each room gets a different colour sticker, along with the standard stickers (fragile, this side up etc.). This simple process will be a blessing when you’re unpacking in the new space and you know where to put all the boxes.

Tip #3: Remember to Rest

You don’t want to push yourself too hard, especially with moving furniture as you could land up with a moving injury. Rushing anything almost always results in total failure for me. Take things at a comfortable pace. If you are moving long distance near Toronto, you can rent furnished apartments Toronto whilst you are in between houses – this will save you from sleeping in a tent on the floor of your living room.

Tip #4: Shrink Wrap for The Win

Shrink wrap is an absolute gem of a product! Use it to wrap up bottles that might spill like shampoo, conditioner, soaps and other cleaning products. You can also use this versatile packaging item instead of duct tape – shrink wrap is the most convenient option. Once you have layered cushion sheets in between your dishes you can shrink wrap them for added protection during their trip to your new home. Shrink wrap has so many different uses, it will blow your mind!

Tip #5: Number Your Boxes & Take Photos

The best moving tip I ever received was to number the box and take a photo of the contents. It doesn’t have to be a perfect photo, it should just be a gentle reminder to you of what’s inside that box once you reach the other side. I have a strict list of protocols when packing boxes and I make sure I check them all along the way. I number and photograph, use colour stickers per room – which is mostly normal…then I go one step further and I give each box a reasonable date to be unpacked by and mark it on in massive writing. This sets small, achievable goals for myself and ensures a completely unpacked house 4 weeks after moving in.

Whichever way you decide to move your home and your life, I wish you the best of luck. Change can be a scary thing but learning to embrace it a little more is all we need to do to be less terrified of it, one step at a time.