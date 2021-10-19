6 Green Home Improvements That Improve Resale Value

by

Sustainability and environmental impact are some of the heaviest concerns weighing on consumer minds today. If you’re looking to keep your home in tip-top resale shape, adding some green upgrades could be the boost you need in a fierce housing market. Here are six home improvements with the best ROI on reducing your CO2.

Installing solar panels

Solar panels are more affordable than ever before, and they dramatically improve your home’s resale value. Though you will have to pay an upfront cost for installation, each kilowatt of energy they provide adds about $6,000 to your home’s value, meaning they pay for themselves in no time. Consult resources like Going Solar for more insight into solar panel costs and state incentives. With this information at your disposal, you can move one step closer to financial conservation and maximize the benefits of eco-friendly energy consumption.

Add new kitchen appliances

Kitchens and baths can make or break a realty deal. If your appliances have seen better days, it’s time to add shiny new energy-efficient appliances. Prioritize smart devices and appliances with high Energy Star ratings for a kitchen that dazzles.

Upgrade to energy-efficient windows

Buyers often pay more for upgrades they can see. Energy-efficient windows help reduce utility costs by adding extra insulation. These windows keep the desired temperatures inside and the loud noises outside. Buyers appreciate the peace and calm, as well as the reduced gas bill.

To show off your new windows, consider adding window dressings. Avoid bright colors or overly trendy styles. Instead, stick with neutral colors and popular designs. For an extra dose of sustainability synergy, consider bamboo blinds.

Get a green water system

While buyers are drawn to upgrades they can see, many will also appreciate upgraded green water systems. Consider adding a tankless water heater for on-demand, unlimited hot water, and more efficient water usage.

Don’t stop with just a tankless water heater. You can add even more value by adding a water filtration system. The whole-house system is more effective than a single-faucet addon, and the filtered water is kinder on your new appliances.

Install new insulation

When you add new insulation to your attic, you’ll see the return on your investment in your reduced energy bills. Adding insulation is an affordable way to make your home more eco and more economical.

If you have an attached garage, consider adding insulation to keep heat from escaping from that space. You can also help better insulate your garage by adding an energy-efficient garage door. New doors are also excellent for curb appeal, making this tip a dual-sided resale value increase.

Simplify your landscaping

If your landscaping requirements look like a full-time job, buyers might ask for a lower price. Instead, add perennials and local plants. These are better for the environment and less work for any prospective homeowners. If you’re looking to go the extra mile, you can also incorporate a water reclamation system for gardening purposes.

Wrap up

Using a few green-friendly upgrades, you can reduce your carbon footprint while leaving your mark on the local real estate market.