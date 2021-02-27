6 Landscaping Tips for Summer

by

Owning a home comes with responsibilities, and lawn care and landscaping are an important part of ensuring your outdoor space looks great. Your lawn and landscaping can take a beating from the harsh winter weather and scorching sun in the summer. Before summer begins, your lawn is in desperate need of a makeover. Besides, your lawn is a perfect place to relax and enjoy the high heat of summer. Below are excellent landscaping tips for summer.

Plan and find ideas

There are several places where you can get inspirational ideas. Visit sites like Pinterest and find beautiful ideas that may work for your yard and let a reputable landscaping company like Malone’s landscape help you design the perfect outdoor space. Looking into your plan, an expert can tell whether your plan is viable or not. Here are things to include:

The budget

The available time to carry out the projects

The available space



Develop a planting guide

Develop a planting guide before you get down to work to ensure that you yield better results. Having and sticking to your planting guide leads to better, more immediate results as well as increasing the life and well-being of your plants exponentially. Plant perennial or adaptors that will stay in place all year long. While annuals and seasonals are great, perennials can withstand seasons, and your yard will never be empty again.

Think water

Now that you have planted some greenery, water is essential to keep them growing. Think about installing sustainable water sources, as you will need to water your lawn a couple of times every week. Costs for installing and maintaining the water facility should be a part of the budget. You can add a water feature such as a fountain or a pool to your garden. Guests will love the sound of cool water flowing, and water features add value to your home.

Plant trees or a shrub

To add some height to your landscape, plant trees or a shrub. They are a great source of shade during the high heat of the summer.

Fireplace or pit

Summer comes with many parties and outdoor dinners. Think of installing a fireplace or pit. A fireplace is a great place to host a barbecue or relax at night. When installing a fireplace, ensure you pick one that suits your budget and needs. Think of functionality and sustainability. Gas fireplaces can be pricey compared to their wood counterparts. However, gas fireplaces are lusher and do not produce smoke.

Beautify your lawn

Make your lawn the place to be this summer by beautifying it. Cool backyard beautifying ideas include:

Adding a patio with beautiful covers

Painting your fence

Adding a custom shed

Adding outdoor seating

Endnote

Landscaping is a great way to make your home functional. Whether you want to work on your yard or patio, a landscaper can help you make the right decisions. Work within your budget and put in some work, and your home will be a highlight in the neighborhood.