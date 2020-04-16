6 Ways to Use Photos in Real Estate Marketing

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Marketing matters now more than ever. Even in the real estate sector, it is impossible to discount the importance of marketing. It is crucial to tap the most innovative strategies to promote properties. Among others, real estate agents should know how to use photos in marketing campaigns. Read on and we’ll let you know some of the best ways to do this.

Photo Book

Custom photo books can make an impact on real estate marketing. It is a great supplemental tool when presenting the properties that are for sale. For instance, if you are meeting a client, rather than having a digital presentation, it will be good to have a well-designed photo book. More than having captivating images, make sure to include relevant captions, such as property descriptions.

While you can make your own photo book, you can also let the pros handle it, such as with the help of Shutterfly.

Signage

If there is one marketing tool that is overused in real estate, it would be signage. Many realtors would agree that it is their default choice not only for marketing properties but also for marketing themselves. Aside from a huge For Sale sign, signages can be used for introducing yourself to the public. If the latter is the case, then make sure to choose a professional photo where you look at your best. The sign should also include information potential clients need to know, such as your contact details. You can also use photos to advertise properties you are selling in signage. In this case, make sure that the sign is big enough so that it can be easily seen by your target audience.

Website

Creating a website is a must in real estate marketing. In this digital age, a website is a necessity and not a luxury for real estate agents. Your website, however, will be boring if it is just a huge chunk of texts. To engage your audience, you need to use photos. Hire a pro to take exceptional photos of the properties that you are selling. Technologies like drones and 360-degree cameras will help to make the photos more captivating. However, while your goal is to attract through photos, make sure that they are realistic. Do not resort to using fake photos to lure clients.

Social Media

More than having a website, building an online presence also requires real estate agents and companies to tap the power of social media. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are the most popular platforms. Facebook is one of the most promising as it offers powerful features to target your audience in your ads. With the tons of social media posts that people see every day, your goal is to stand out. This is possible by using the right photos. Do not rely on photos that you took using your smartphone. It is best to work with someone who has a vast experience in real estate photography.

Emails

Like websites and social media pages, emails are also powerful when it comes to real estate marketing. However, your email will be useless when it is nothing but a lengthy text. If you want to build a better connection with your audience, you should rely on the use of pictures. More than using high-quality photos, pay attention as well to the file size. if it is too large, it will take quite a while to load. In turn, the recipient might be annoyed and end up leaving, which will result in a high bounce rate.

Brochures

Brochures are also common tools that can be used in real estate marketing. However, most of the time, it ends in the trash bin. Many people throw them away without even bothering to see that is inside. To prevent this from happening, make sure that the brochure is well-designed. Start by using high-quality printing paper. Pay attention to the texts, making sure that they are relevant and engaging. Best of all, it must be complemented with professional-looking photos.

It is a cliché, but a picture indeed paints a thousand words. Photos are among the best real estate marketing tools. Whether it is online or offline, take advantage of the power of photos to implement effective marketing campaigns.