A List of "Go To" Professionals in Ocean City, Maryland

Grant Fritschle, of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva, finishes off this list instead of two dozen others with more Zillow reviews for one reason. It’s not because of his killer website. The SEO score of 67/100 is not close to the best in the region. He’s not here for the most Facebook or Instagram followers, though he does have nice campaigns for leveraging social.

The reason this second-generation real estate agent made this list is that every list should be about potential, and not only substantiated success. Fritschle has managed to make 37 sales in the past year without any of the high-priority digital marketing efforts of his competitors. The hometown professional has dabbled in almost every corner of digital and traditional marketing space, but not even LinkedIn shows up as a potential lead generator. And “No” I do not believe Fritchle and his partner are waving magic wands or doing open house giveaways galore to accomplish their good record.

If you watch the YouTube channel briefly here, you’ll spy something you’ve seen before - tell us if “authentic” comes through when you watch him and Jon Barker present properties. Now, imagine these guys practiced with a social media campaign designed to integrate Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and local news mentions. I put Fritchle here because, with very little effort, he and his partners could triple their sales and overtake much of the competition. I know it seems a bit mean, but 37 sales with the cruise control on? They’ll get what I mean, I know. Watch this agent in the future.

Website, Facebook, Contact # 1-410-430-5880