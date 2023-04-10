A List of Top Tier Real Estate Pros in Tucson

Tucson, Arizona is one of the most desirable places to live in the US. Bankrate also reports that despite the most recent economic worries, the area remains stable and affordable compared to other regions. The early 2023 median sale price of a home in Tucson was at $310,000, which is a good bit lower than Arizona statewide. That said, competition and other factors demand that buyers and sellers do their due diligence in selecting the best agents to represent them. With this in mind, here are four of Tucson’s most successful professionals.
Team Integrity Founder Aaron Wilson leads a team of real estate superheroes who’ve collectively outrun all other area businesses in terms of sales (358 in the last 12 months), and perfect reviews (almost 1,000 on Zillow). 6,000 plus likes on Facebook, an engaged Instagram effort, and an up-to-date and useful blog are strong points for this professional group.
The team’s website could be a lot better SEO-wise, but in the looks department, it’s pleasing to the eye and useful. I could not find any YouTube effort, but it seems as if Wilson and his colleagues more than makeup for this with stellar individual Twillow reviews. This is a sure sign of excellent leadership, as well as organizational and support aspects for the agency. Wilson and Co. also lose traction in traditional media campaigning. Their last press release was back in 2015.
Pete Peterson’s Stratton Group has had 259 sales in the past 12 months according to Zillow. The group also has almost 90 perfect reviews there, but these figures do not tell the whole story of this agency. The group also has 529 almost perfect Google reviews, and their website registers a respectable 78/100 SEO score. The site also has a really nice blog with current, helpful, and SEO-friendly content.
Peterson also excels on YouTube, unlike most of their competitors in Arizona and across the US. I am a bit surprised the group has not capitalized on this more. The same goes for Stratton Group’s Instagram channel, which has been excellent until recently. The group has over 2,000 posts, but the following has not grown. Another thing I noticed, is that Peterson’s team has not interconnected all these assets.
The site, Facebook, and other elements do not link or direct to the individual channels. There’s a LinkTree attached to Instagram, but there’s still a break in the marketing funnel because of some missing buttons elsewhere. This is something easy, and fundamental that all agencies should see to. That said, Stratton Group has the potential to be the most successful agency in Arizona in my view.
Spirit Messingham only has 54 real estate sales over the past 12 months. He does, however, have about a billion 5-star Zillow reviews. Okay, not a billion exactly, but 552 for real. His 1,400 followers on Facebook, an engaging but only adequate Instagram channel, and an aesthetically pleasing, but SEO-unfriendly website put Messingham in the running for top Tucson agent status. 93 perfect Google reviews don’t hurt the cause either.
Where Messingham seems to miss a beat is on LinkedIn, where he has only about 300 connections. And, just taking a stab at branding and reach via YouTube is indicative of about half the US agents who’ve tried digital marketing, but largely given up in favor or more traditional methods like referrals and brick-and-mortar selling practices. That said, Messingham shows superb results and amazing potential, should he choose to up the marketing game.
Marsee Wilhems stands out in the Tucson area because of 256 sales in the past year, and owing to her over 500 near-perfect Zillow reviews. Like other top US agents, her group ticks all the right boxes digitally. On Facebook, she has over 2,500 fans, but on Instagram, she’s yet to post anything.
Wikhems’ weakness is with LinkedIn, with only 3 people following her on the world’s largest business network. Her cookie-cutter website is not helping boost visibility or branding, either. The website (SEO 53) claims Wilhems is the #16 agent in the US, which we can neither affirm, nor refute. She and her team have made more than 5,000 sales in the past 14 years, so whatever marketing and leads effort she’s using, I can only imagine how monumental her wins would be with a rebooted holistic marketing plan.
