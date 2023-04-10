A List of Top Tier Real Estate Pros in Tucson

Pete Peterson’s Stratton Group has had 259 sales in the past 12 months according to Zillow. The group also has almost 90 perfect reviews there, but these figures do not tell the whole story of this agency. The group also has 529 almost perfect Google reviews, and their website registers a respectable 78/100 SEO score. The site also has a really nice blog with current, helpful, and SEO-friendly content.

Peterson also excels on YouTube, unlike most of their competitors in Arizona and across the US. I am a bit surprised the group has not capitalized on this more. The same goes for Stratton Group’s Instagram channel, which has been excellent until recently. The group has over 2,000 posts, but the following has not grown. Another thing I noticed, is that Peterson’s team has not interconnected all these assets.

The site, Facebook, and other elements do not link or direct to the individual channels. There’s a LinkTree attached to Instagram, but there’s still a break in the marketing funnel because of some missing buttons elsewhere. This is something easy, and fundamental that all agencies should see to. That said, Stratton Group has the potential to be the most successful agency in Arizona in my view.

Website, Facebook, Contact # 1-520-333-7270