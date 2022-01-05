A Local Guide to the Best LA Neighborhoods

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

If there is a metropolitan city in the US where people would love to live, it is Los Angeles. Most famous for its beaches, warm weather, the entertainment industry and luxurious lifestyle, the City of Angels is truly the ideal place for dreamers and goal getters.

What makes this southern California city even more attractive for newcomers is its wide range of notable neighborhoods, all of which feature a unique and distinctive vibe. Whether you are someone who lives a busy lifestyle or wants to enjoy the peace and quiet by the beach, there is a neighborhood in Los Angeles that will suit your needs.

From the rich and famous Beverly Hills to Downtown LA, you have plenty of options to choose from. To help you along the way, we have created this local neighborhood guide to help you with your decision-making and choose the neighborhood that fulfills all of your desires and requirements.

Hollywood

Hollywood is one of the most well-known neighborhoods in LA. People mainly move here to take advantage of the plenty of job opportunities, experience the awesome nightlife and live in one of those beautiful, old movie houses.

You can choose between West Hollywood if you want a more lively and exciting party atmosphere, or East Hollywood if you are looking for a more relaxed and laid-back life.

If you choose to purchase a home in this neighborhood, you should know that the housing market is somewhat overpriced, so, when shopping for a mortgage, you may need to consider enlisting the help of a reliable mortgage broker Los Angeles-based to help you find the best terms and rates.

Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is probably the most prestigious and expensive neighborhood that is located in the heart of Los Angeles at the top of the mountains. Home to some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, fanciest restaurants and long, picturesque palm tree-lined streets, there is no wonder why people would like to move to this part of the city.

Despite its glitz and glamour, Beverly Hills is also, surprisingly, a peaceful neighborhood with quiet residential homes, farmer’s markets and nearby museums like LACMA, making it an ideal place for those who want to live both lavishly and relaxed.

Echo Park

If you are looking for a vibrant neighborhood with a lively nightlife scene, then Echo Park is a great option for you. Bordering downtown LA and Chinatown, this neighborhood is most famous for its spacious parks, scenic lake and numerous bars and coffee shops which give off a chic vibe.

Besides its close proximity to the city and the plentiful activities it offers residents, this neighborhood isn’t as expensive as other neighborhoods in the city. The housing market is relatively affordable and homebuyers can either look for a new development house or rent an apartment in the neighborhood.

Los Feliz

Another great LA neighborhood that offers both a suburban and urban vibe is Los Feliz. The neighborhood is situated in the hills near Hollywood and it is a great place both for growing families and young professionals. It is a cute and charming district with affordable bungalows and Spanish-style homes, offering a nice break from the busy lifestyle in downtown Los Angeles. Plus, it is home to much of the city’s Thai population, making it a true Thai food haven.

Besides that, living here allows you to be closer to the city’s ultimate landmark Griffith Park where you can enjoy the most breathtaking views of LA.

Culver City

Home to MGM Studio and silver screen stars, Culver City is another great LA neighborhood you should check out. It offers affordable housing, diverse culture, numerous restaurants, fun nightlife and high-end shopping which can accommodate everyone’s taste, needs and preferences.

It is also close to downtown LA, Venice Beach and Santa Monica, so you can easily commute to different parts of the city and take advantage of the amenities. Plus, living here grants you easy access to the amazing Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area where you can explore the landscaped areas, hiking trails and the fishing lake.

Final Thoughts

Los Angeles is one of the most beautiful and diverse cities in the world. It has a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own distinct vibe that can appeal to anyone’s taste and lifestyle. Whether you want to be among the city’s rich and famous or live near the beach in a charming bungalow and enjoy the peace and quiet, there is a neighborhood for you in LA.

If you can’t decide which one fits you best, refer back to this post and check out the top-rated neighborhoods in the City of Angels.