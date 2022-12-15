A Look at Four of Wichita's Best Real Estate Professionals

Christy Friesen is a real estate marketing stand-out in Wichita. Here's the method for potential clients out there hunting for an agent to help them sell or buy a home. First, search Wichita on Zillow, and weed out anybody without a 5-star review. Next, follow the links to their website and social platforms, and then cross reference for 5-star reviews on Google. And “Whamo!” You found a proven professional at the top of your game.

Using Friesen as an example, over 300 excellent Zillow reviews and the fact she’s smart enough to invest in becoming a Zillow Premier Agent says a lot. 302 perfect Google votes amplify this agent’s efforts too. Clicking on Facebook, you find 1,600 followers engaged by a personable lady who does social the right way - with simple, honest sharing. Ditto Instagram. 500+ connections on LinkedIn are also indicative, as is the fact Friesen is a volunteer with the Kansas Human Society.

I’ll forgive this Witchita State University alumnus for using Re/Max’s cookie-cutter website since she ticks every other box America’s best agents do. Unfortunately, Friesen also gets let off the traditional media marketing hook. You'll understand why if you’ve ever been smack in the middle of Kansas. Oh, and in case you noticed, there’s your five-minute method for tracking down who the best professionals are in any given city. As I said before, no single service gives you the bigger picture.