A Look at the Top Agents in Danville, Virginia

Nadine Blakely fits all our criteria as a top agent in her region. While her Zillow and Google reviews are not purely perfect, they are almost 5.0 and more numerous than almost all her competitors. She’s also made 96 sales in the last 12 months according to Zillow, which is a key indicator given the small-town scale of this review.

What’s impressive about Blakely’s digital marketing effort is the fact she’s got over 6k followers on Facebook, which is highly unusual for professionals of all regions. On the downside, her website has the worst SEO score of any site we’ve examined in the US. Oops! It's too bad, too, because the site is nice other than the missing effort at search engine optimization.

Back to the positives, Blakely’s Instagram efforts are super nice, even though it’s not linked to other profiles. Ditto Youtube, where the agent has started a channel but has yet to glean many followers. What I can say about Blakely, is that she differentiates herself from other top agents in that she has a holistic approach to branding/marketing.

Website, Facebook, Contact # +1 434-444-2226