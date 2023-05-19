A Roundup of Top Springfield, Illinois Agents

Kyle Killebrew is a Zillow Premier Agent with 386 five-star reviews from clients who use that platform. In business for about two decades, Killebrew and his team have had an impressive sales record of more than 400 transactions in the past 12 months. On Facebook, Killebrew has almost 4,000 fans and an Instagram marketing effort. As for the agent’s website, it’s a 70% rating SEO-wise.

Killebrew has also created a Youtube channel with only seven subscribers. The last video seems to have been made about six years ago, so it’s probable that the agent gave up on this marketing channel. One hundred twenty-two nearly perfect Google reviews tell us the people who use this agent's services are almost always satisfied. Killebrew only has 191 LinkedIn connections, so this channel probably does not provide many leads either. The team has zero media mentions, according to Google News.