A Santa Ynez Valley Estate Offers $34.5M Worth of Perfection

A Santa Barbara County estate on the market for $34,500,000 represents the epitome of laid back luxury and the Southern California lifestyle. Situated beneath the majestic San Rafael Mountains, and in the heart of the fertile Santa Ynez Valley, the 60 acre property is surrounded by stunning wineries and equestrian farms. If classic Mediterranean style and country charm matter, this property has it all.
Listed by Jade Mills, who’s the International Ambassador for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, the property occupies an idyllic space in one of California’s most coveted winegrowing regions. Sitting behind sculpted private gates, down a majestic, winding drive, and surrounded by abundant nature, the main house is majestic, with a sense of warmth and welcoming that’s tough to achieve in such grand scale.
The mansion was transformed by renowned designers Mark Weaver and Darrell P. Wilson, into an elegant residence meant for family living and entertaining of any scope. Mark Weaver & Associates has a portfolio of stunning projects spanning from Los Angeles to New York, with restorations of historic estates in Nantucket and Santa Barbara, as well as at least one townhouse in London.
Inside, the 14,205 square foot main house, there are 4 elegant bedrooms/apartments, each having its own in-suite bath, not one, but two gourmet kitchens, several dining areas, a massive wine cellar, and an array of porticos, outdoor access points, and quaint sitting areas. In all, there are 6 full baths, and 2 half-baths.
The house’s dominant feature, a 3,000 square foot wine cellar, is nothing short of stunning. When guests enter the main entrance, the access to this cavernous celler is visible through a stunning transparent floor. There’s a kitchen in the cellar, endless wine storage areas, and an elegant tasting room.
Outside, the 60 acres of natural wonders include a 10-acre olive grove, a 40-acre vineyard, and a private lake. There’s also an in-ground pool, a 3-car garage, tennis and bocce courts, 2 barns, an English rose garden, and a luxurious guesthouse. Amazing fountains, manicured lawns, and fragrant fruit trees punctuate one of the region’s finest homes.
A few short minutes from the front gates, the quant town of Santa Ynez features chic boutiques, art galleries, classy restaurants, antique shops, and more. Famous for its wine-tasting venues, the town is a time machine back to the 1880s. This area of California has at least 70 wineries and tasting rooms, fine equestrian stables, and numerous apple farms, as well. This is where the Santa Ynez Valley American Viticultural Area is located.
For more information on this wonderful property, readers should contact Stephanie Zebik, the managing director at Jade Mills Estates, at 310-285-7508, or via email at homes@jademills.com.
