A Santa Ynez Valley Estate Offers $34.5M Worth of Perfection

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

A Santa Barbara County estate on the market for $34,500,000 represents the epitome of laid back luxury and the Southern California lifestyle. Situated beneath the majestic San Rafael Mountains, and in the heart of the fertile Santa Ynez Valley, the 60 acre property is surrounded by stunning wineries and equestrian farms. If classic Mediterranean style and country charm matter, this property has it all.

This aerial view reveals the estate’s olive grove, the vineyards, the private lake, main house, and some of the horse farms and wineries the area is so famous for. The San Rafael Mountains beyond, are spectacular at sunset. (Matthew Walla/Jade Mills)

Listed by Jade Mills, who’s the International Ambassador for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, the property occupies an idyllic space in one of California’s most coveted winegrowing regions. Sitting behind sculpted private gates, down a majestic, winding drive, and surrounded by abundant nature, the main house is majestic, with a sense of warmth and welcoming that’s tough to achieve in such grand scale.

The entrance to the magnificent wine cellar uses ambient light from above that shines through the transparent floor of the main entry foyer. The sense that something extraordinary lies behind these doors is a bit awe inspiring in such a home. (Matthew Walla/Jade Mills)

The mansion was transformed by renowned designers Mark Weaver and Darrell P. Wilson, into an elegant residence meant for family living and entertaining of any scope. Mark Weaver & Associates has a portfolio of stunning projects spanning from Los Angeles to New York, with restorations of historic estates in Nantucket and Santa Barbara, as well as at least one townhouse in London.

The home’s bedroom suites are designed to convey a sense of intimate luxury, which actually flows throughout every room in the main house. (Matthew Walla/Jade Mills)

Inside, the 14,205 square foot main house, there are 4 elegant bedrooms/apartments, each having its own in-suite bath, not one, but two gourmet kitchens, several dining areas, a massive wine cellar, and an array of porticos, outdoor access points, and quaint sitting areas. In all, there are 6 full baths, and 2 half-baths.

As you can see, nothing was spared in the design, materials, or workmanship that went into this wonderful home. Just beneath this kitchen, another in the cavernous wine cellar serves the estate’s guests with similar warmth and welcoming. (Matthew Walla/Jade Mills)

The house’s dominant feature, a 3,000 square foot wine cellar, is nothing short of stunning. When guests enter the main entrance, the access to this cavernous celler is visible through a stunning transparent floor. There’s a kitchen in the cellar, endless wine storage areas, and an elegant tasting room.

The second kitchen serves the wine cellar, as do several lounge areas, and a tasting area. (Matthew Walla/Jade Mills)

Outside, the 60 acres of natural wonders include a 10-acre olive grove, a 40-acre vineyard, and a private lake. There’s also an in-ground pool, a 3-car garage, tennis and bocce courts, 2 barns, an English rose garden, and a luxurious guesthouse. Amazing fountains, manicured lawns, and fragrant fruit trees punctuate one of the region’s finest homes.

All the interior spaces are lavishly appointed, conveying a perfect sense of Mediterranean style and warmth. (Matthew Walla/Jade Mills)

A few short minutes from the front gates, the quant town of Santa Ynez features chic boutiques, art galleries, classy restaurants, antique shops, and more. Famous for its wine-tasting venues, the town is a time machine back to the 1880s. This area of California has at least 70 wineries and tasting rooms, fine equestrian stables, and numerous apple farms, as well. This is where the Santa Ynez Valley American Viticultural Area is located.

The natural surroundings the main and guest houses blend into, defy words to describe their beauty. (Matthew Walla/Jade Mills)

For more information on this wonderful property, readers should contact Stephanie Zebik, the managing director at Jade Mills Estates, at 310-285-7508, or via email at homes@jademills.com.