A Short List of Four of the Top Boca Raton Agents

Whenever I see an agent with over 400 perfect reviews on either Google or Zillow, I am impressed. What does it take to keep ahead of every conceivable thing that can go wrong in a real estate transaction? Well, Desare Kohn-Laski has over 800 five-point-O reviews on Zillow to go along with 153 sales in the last 12 months. Even having left Facebook unattended for half a year, and with a website bordering on the train wreck category, her Sky Louis Realty gets the job done. But the mystery is solved. Sky Lewis was acquired in 2019 by the Keyes Company.

The Zillow Premier Agent still works as an agent with Keyes, according to the news. Keyes, Florida’s largest independent real estate firm, is lucky to have professionals like Kohn-Laski, and this is probably how the firm got where it is. Apparently, there’s some transitioning still going on since the Sky Louis social effort is still up. I leave you with the pertinent connections before the acquisition. Readers may inquire about Keyes here.

Website, Facebook, Contact # 954-642-6329