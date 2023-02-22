A Snapshot of Standout Real Estate Professionals in Chattanooga

Selecting the real estate professional to take our first spot this week was a no-brainer. Doug Edrington’s family’s reputation and numbers are impressive by anyone’s standards. 1,225 five-star Zillow reviews on 392 sales in the past year is an astounding accomplishment. Add to this 452 five-star reviews on Google, and a stellar online marketing effort. The group has four thousand plus Facebook fans, and the Berkshire Hathaway agency is all over the pages of local newspapers. With a near-perfect Instagram effort, success seems like a foregone concussion.

Edrington uses the cookie-cutter Berkshire website, but who can blame him since theirs are top-notch? But, I’ll tell you. What impresses me most about Edrington’s effort is his understanding of how social media, and particularly video marketing works. Check out his LinkedIn network. Then there’s his firm's focused engagement of vlogs and Youtube real estate channels with big follower counts to get his message out. This is brilliant, compared to how most agents delve into digital media. Tom Ferry alone has more than half a million subscribers, and Edrinton got 11k views for his talk with Ferry. Bottom line, take notes real estate pros.

Website, Facebook, Contact # +1 423-401-2239