A luxurious seafront villa in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southeastern France is a unique property offering every luxury and convenience. The 6,727-square-foot home is situated right on the Mediterranean Sea at Anthéor, in between Cannes and Saint-Tropez. Listed by Carleton Group with the price-on-request, the property is a rate opportunity for direct sea access on the French Riviera.

Pin The villa is in the shadow of the famous Estérel mountain range in between Saint-Tropez and Cannes. (Courtesy of Carlton International)



The villa features eight elegant bedrooms, six bathrooms, and has 14 lavishly designed rooms overall. Surrounded by just over one acre of sculpted grounds, the property is a luxurious paradise melded into the raw natural surroundings.

Pin The villa has an array of comfortable living spaces which take advantage of the idyllic location. The sense of being outdoors, even in the most intimate spaces of the home, is pervasive. (Courtesy of Carlton International)

On the ground floor, there is a grand living area, a professional kitchen, a formal dining nook, a gym, a library, an indoor pool, and a wine cellar/bar. Moving upstairs we find a fantastic master suite, three guest suites, and a children’s room. Each of these accommodations features its own ensuite bath, as well as a private balcony. There is also a secret garden, two more patios, and a shower area on this level.

Pin No expense was spared in the design of this wonderful property. The generous use of fine woods, terracotta, and other rare elements conveys the welcoming aspects of the home while giving a sense of the grandiose as the tame time. (Courtesy of Carlton International)

The property’s grounds feature wonderful entertainment and relaxation spaces. There’s an outdoor terrace for alfresco dining, a BBQ space, a pool with shower area, more secret garden nooks, and two private coves for accessing the deep blue Mediterranean. Also on the grounds, is a large garage, a separate studio, a second guest house, and a caretaker’s apartment.

Pin Here you can get a sense of the lush garden spaces surrounding the villa and its huge swimming pool. (Courtesy of Carlton International)

The hot, dry summer climate of the Côte d’Azur is mild, and the more than 30 nearby beaches attract vacationers from all over Europe. Just down the road from the estate, the quaint town of Anthéor sports scores of wonderful cafes and restaurants, as well as many scenic attractions. For those unfamiliar with the area, the Corniche d’Or that runs through the region is one of France’s most beautiful roads.

Pin Each room of the villa takes full advantage of the ambient light and the fabulous surroundings. (Courtesy of Carlton International)

For more information on this stunning property, readers should contact Carlton International via email: [email protected], or by phone at +33 493 95 1111