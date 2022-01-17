An Epic Bel-Air Estate: 620 Siena Way Listed for $43M

by

One of the first mansions built in LA’s famous Bel-Air, 620 Siena Way is an iconic estate on the market for $43,000,000. Designed by the famous architect Gordon Kaufmann, the property was completed in 1926. Carefully restored recently, the former home of legendary contractor Arthur S. Bent is a wonderful English Tudor estate set on more than an acre of incredible gardens.

Arthur Bent built a dream that is extraordinary today, and unbelievable when it was one of the first homes in Bel-Air. (Jim Bartsch/Jade Mills)

The new owners of this trophy property will possess a time portal into the Roaring 20s, when most of Los Angeles was served by dirt roads. Gordon Kaufman’s design was envisioned by Arthur Brent as a place to entertain on a grand scale. There are 8 lavish bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and one half-bath in the 8,799-square-foot home. The mansion has a wonderful high beamed ceiling formal living room, formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen, a library, and a three-car garage.

The home’s The master bedroom sports its own terrace overlooking the fabulous gardens, a fireplace, expansive closets, a marvelous bath, and in-suite luxury features – (Jim Bartsch/Jade Mills)

Outside, landscaping by another famous designer, A. E. Hanson, are the property’s biggest appeal. Hanson, who also designed the gardens of the University of Southern California, created a true Eden with hidden meadows and cozy pocket gardens all around the main house. The elegant in-ground pool surrounded by all the lush nature, punctuates the overall feeling that the Siena Way estate really is a world apart.

The home features classic Gordon Kaufmann, and is a classy reminder of a fabulous era gone by. (Jim Bartsch/Jade Mills)

By way of a history, contracting and engineering company owner Arthur S. Bent and his wife Eliza commissioned Kaufmann as the architect to design their new home. The task was to reproduce European style and grandeur in the ritzy new LA neighborhood. The London-born Kaufman worked on Hoover Dam, the Los Angeles Times building, and many other notable projects back then.

For the Siena Way project, he created a stacked stone exterior on the front facade with a top level of Tudor-style stucco and half-timbering. Tall chimneys and dormer windows accent the deeply steeped roof. The lush grounds seem to cradle the house in a coating of ivy today, and the saplings planted back then are now elegant sycamore and oak trees.

The gourmet kitchen is tiled from floor to ceiling in the fashion of original 1920’s. (Jim Bartsch/Jade Mills)

