Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country

Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.

Atlanta, GA, USA - Photo of the Fox theater downtown Atlanta Georgia

The Weather

Atlanta’s weather is outstanding all year round. There’s more sun than not, with only 26 inches of rain on average every year. And if you’re worried about having to shovel snow every winter, there’s more good news: Atlanta gets around typically 1 inch of snow over the winter months. Great if you’re looking to avoid cold weather!

The Cost of Living

You always want to move somewhere that’s affordable, especially in the current economic environment. Rampant inflation means that your hard-earned bucks don’t go nearly as far as they used to, so getting more out of each dollar is crucial if you’re going to be putting down roots somewhere. That’s why Atlanta is such an advantageous neighborhood, with the cost of living close to average for the country according to PayScale. Housing costs are a little over the average, but the costs of utilities and groceries are both under that average, balancing out nicely!

The Job Market

Relocating to Atlanta for work is a fantastic move. The economy is strong in the city, as job availability is high - especially in the healthcare, finance, and retail markets. With a median income of over $46,000, there’s plenty of room for growth and success both in and near this vibrant city.

The Schools

People with families want to make sure their children will be in the best schools after moving to a new location. Thankfully, education is a strong point for Atlanta. 80 percent of city residents hold a high school diploma, while an additional 31 percent have college degrees as well. As an educated population usually translates to a better standard of living, local schools are certainly holding up their end of the bargain.

The Culture

Atlanta is famous for its cultural impact on not just the region but the world. Its cultural history is diverse, as it’s the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr., the home of the Coca-Cola Company, and loaded with incredible attractions like zoos, botanical gardens, art museums, historic buildings, music venues, and much more.

Atlanta, GA: March 20, 2022- An entrance to Truist stadium in Atlanta, GA. The ballpark and the home field of the Atlanta braves

The Sports Teams

Atlanta is a major metropolitan city, and it’s only natural that there are some major sports teams that call the place home. The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series multiple times, and the Atlanta Falcons have won countless NFL league and conference championships. That’s not all, though - Atlanta has its own NBA franchise, the Hawks, as well as its own MLS soccer team, the Atlanta United. Between that and the PGA Tour Championship and fantastic tennis during the Atlanta Open, this city has plenty of teams to root for.

The Transportation

A big city like Atlanta is only as great as it is accessible. Thankfully the city’s public transportation infrastructure is robust and varied, including the MARTA rapid transit rail system, the new Atlanta Streetcar loop, dozens of shuttle and limo services, and a veritable army of taxicabs. Atlanta International is a major transport hub as well, which means it’s easy to travel long-distance to and from the city. As if that wasn’t enough, Atlanta’s also a very walkable and bikeable city, with the BeltLine being a favorite of many looking for some fresh air.

The Nightlife

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys getting out there and enjoying yourself once the sun sets, there’s good news for you: Atlanta has some of the best nightlife in any city anywhere. Bars, restaurants, live music venues, hopping locations like downtown Atlanta that come alive after nightfall, or even a sleepover at the Georgia Aquarium offer countless exciting and unique ways to enjoy yourself in this fantastic city. You could try something different every night of the year and still not run out of new things to try!

The Surburbs

Not looking for the hustle and bustle of downtown Atlanta but still want to be close enough to the action that you can access it any time you want? The answer is easy: one of Atlanta’s many fantastic suburbs. Neighborhoods like Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Decatur, Berkeley Lake, and Milton are fantastic places to set down roots, raise a family, or commute to your big-city job while enjoying a more laid-back home environment. There’s also plenty of room, with new home communities springing up everywhere.

Conclusion

Atlanta, Georgia has a little bit of everything you would ever want or need in a place to live. A burgeoning, metropolitan city with a diverse and vibrant cultural scene, a strong job market and economy that’s growing by the day, fantastic weather year-round, great and varied transport links, and your choice of gorgeous and peaceful suburbs surrounding the city are just a few of this crown jewel of the South. Combine that with the rock-solid stability of the local real estate market - one that changed by less than 1 percent from October to November - and you’ve got a winner to be sure. Whether you’re working directly in the Atlanta real estate market or you’re looking to relocate there yourself, knowing what this city has to offer to new residents makes the choice easy!