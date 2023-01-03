What Social Media Platform Works Best for You as a Real Estate Agent?

More than 4.62 billion people are on social media — almost 60% of the world's entire population.

It's no secret that social media platforms are some of the most powerful tools for businesses to reach their target audiences, but choosing the platform isn't as easy as it may seem — especially for realtors.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the different social media platforms and how to choose the one that will help you reach your target audience most effectively.

How to Choose the Best Social Media Platforms For your Real Estate Business

Diving into the world of social media can be incredibly daunting and overwhelming. The highly-publicized potential of each platform can be enticing, leading real estate agents to fall into the trap of using every social media channel that they can.

This can lead you to spread yourself way too thin over several different marketing campaigns and can also cause you to burn out. The bottom line is that you cannot grow your audience if you manage too many channels.

So which one should you choose?

Several factors come into play when planning your digital marketing strategy. The first and most obvious tactic is to choose a platform that you're comfortable using. If you're confident with a platform, it will be easier to connect with your audience.

If you decide to move to a new platform, keep the following factors in mind. Try to find a platform that has:

Users that are engaged where you work

A large audience that is in your target age range

People that want and are looking for what you are selling

The ability to target your potential clients and get high-quality leads

Some platforms might be great for getting high engagement and visibility, but the truth is that without conversions, it might not be worth investing in. Lead generation is a key factor when it comes to investing your time, energy, and money into social media, so make sure you keep that in mind.

So which social media platforms are best for real estate services? Take a look at the five best platforms ranked best to worst.

1. Facebook

Facebook might not be the newest or trendiest social media platform out there, but it has several factors that make it the best place to start for realtors. It has:

A huge pool of users

Tons of data

Highly effective and accurate ability to target audience in advertising

Another factor to keep in mind is Meta's focus on the metaverse and VR, meaning there will be several new opportunities for marketing shortly.

All of these factors make it the best platform to create your "home base" for your social media marketing. There are several different avenues to begin your social media campaign, including business pages, groups, and paid advertising.

Here are a couple more important facts about Facebook:

More than half of all US social media usage comes from Facebook accounts

More than 68% of Facebook users in the US are between 25 and 65

75% of the users on Facebook have an income over 75k

72% of US adults use Facebook every day

Because Facebook's ad targeting is so precise, it is a fantastic place to use lead magnets. It's also great for getting testimonials and referrals and keeping tabs on older clients.

2. YouTube

YouTube has been a popular platform for realtors for several years now, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

There are tons of strategies that can be used on YouTube that can skyrocket business. Agents can go from selling $8 million to $30 million a year after publishing consistently on their channel.

By posting helpful, valuable, and consistent content, YouTube can be a lead-generating machine. The platform has more than a billion users, so your target audience is most likely looking for new information from you.

Here are a few tips to get the most out of YouTube:

Be as consistent as possible with content marketing, posting once a week or at least once a month

Cross-promote your content onto other social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or your email list

Use tags and keywords effectively to make sure your audience can find your videos

Use eye-catching thumbnails

Familiarize yourself with keyword research to see what your target market is looking for the most

Encourage engagement with your audience in the comment section

One of the great things about YouTube is that it is one of the most searchable platforms outside Google. This means that your content can stay relevant for years after you create it.

This means that you can scale your social media posts more effectively than other platforms. Keep posting, and your old content will continue to work for you.

3. Instagram

Next on our list is the heavily visual platform Instagram. It also has a huge user base and great advertising functions that make it great for realtors.

Because of that, it's definitely worth maintaining a presence on. The great thing about Instagram is that it is run by the same company, so it's easy to run both your Facebook and Instagram accounts together. You can easily publish posts, reply to messages, and leave comments from the same place.

Instagram is especially useful if your target age range is younger. The largest age group on Instagram is 25 to 34. However, Instagram isn't the realty powerhouse that Facebook is because another huge chunk of users are aged 13 to 25, and only 40% of adults use Instagram.

4. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the main social media platform for professionals to connect with others. Because of this, it's a great marketing tool if your clientele mostly comprises of real estate investors or commercial businesses.

If your business focuses on residential real estate, it might be a bit harder to find direct ways to get new business. Instead, LinkedIn is fantastic for growing your network, getting referrals, learning from others, and collaborating with other professionals.

A great way to use LinkedIn is to connect with other real estate agents and swap lead nurturing and marketing strategies that you use. You can connect with real estate professionals that you aren't competing with, like:

Appraisers

Mortgage brokers

Home inspectors

Moving and relocation companies

When you find professionals that you trust, forming a referral relationship can be a great way to attract more business. However, keep in mind that it can be easy to get sucked into thinking you're spending time productively on LinkedIn when you're not actually attracting potential clients.

5. TikTok

TikTok is easily the hottest social media platform in the world. Although it's relatively new, it has taken the world by storm as a place for young people to share fast, creative, and fun videos. More and more professionals are bringing their businesses over to TikTok to take advantage of it.

Although it's a great place to get creative, you'll need to do a lot of testing to find your target audience.

Just like we said earlier about stretching yourself too thin over many social media platforms, it's important to target a specific niche in the TikTok real estate scene. TikTokers can grow massive audiences just by creating videos that are incredibly similar or follow a certain trend.

For example, one TikToker went viral just by showing different angles of expensive houses in cities around the United States.

Some ideas to take advantage of TikTok's unique platform is to:

Connect with other real estate agents as a real estate coach

Share tips and tricks in quick videos

Show off beautiful properties

You can go even deeper by targeting specific categories of buyers, like:

First-time buyers

Home flippers

Empty nesters

Over time, you'll start to get more engagement and leads if you stay consistent.

6. Twitter

Twitter is another popular platform, but it might not be the best for real estate agents. It's not lacking in the right audience — in fact, more than half of the users. The problem is that the way that Twitter works is not conducive to creating long-lasting relationships.

Twitter is mostly used for quick blurbs about eye-catching news and trends. Because of this, it makes it harder to build relationships.

However, this doesn't mean it's impossible to use to generate leads. There are always new and innovative ways to draw your audience to different platforms. If you're on Twitter, keep your ear to the ground for new ideas.

Start Building Your Social Media Empire Today

That's everything you need to know about the top social media platforms for real estate agents. Now that you have the basics down, it's time to start taking action for yourself.

Start playing around with different platforms and brainstorming content ideas that would help and attract your target audience. The sky is the limit when it comes to the potential of social media.

