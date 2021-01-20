Best Real Estate Apps for Agents in 2021

by

Having the right tools for the job is integral to success in any profession. For agents that means having the best real estate apps installed on your phone.

In 2021, given what the world has gone through over the past year, it’s time for real estate agents to expand their toolkits and adjust to the new ways of doing business.

What that means for a lot of industries is an emphasis on working from when possible.

That’s rarely an option in real estate. However, it is possible to reduce contact and continue to get things done safely using virtual tools.

However, it can be difficult to identify the best tools in the midst of a booming market for real estate apps. We’ve done the work for you and found 6 apps that all meet a particular set of criteria:

Each of the apps on this list are:

Rated at least 4 stars or above

Designed exclusively for real estate professionals

Available as a free download (although some have in-app purchases)

Updated to support the latest mobile devices

Here are the best apps for real estate agents in 2021.

4 Of The Best Real Estate Apps in 2021

Dotloop

Dotloop allows agents to manage transactions, real estate documents, and sales reports all within a cloud-based framework that can be accessed from anywhere.

Along with the ability to sign and share documents, agents can use Dotloop to create task lists and reminders, and view an activity log which keeps track of all transactions.

Turn on the app’s push notifications to be immediately informed when someone signs a document, then share it to the appropriate party with a few taps.

Dotloop makes real estate agents’ lives easier – download it on Android or iOS.

Open Home Pro

Ditch the pen and paper at your next open house and consolidate everything into the Open Home Pro app.

This app is designed to help you simplify your open house lead collection with digital sign-in sheets that can be customized with any questions you want to add.

The free app supports unlimited open houses and registrants, and does not require a constant wifi connection.

Download it on Android or iOS.

RPR Mobile

RPR (Realtors Property Resource) Mobile is a property research app that agents can use to search properties and view local market statistics.

The app utilizes your smartphone’s GPS to look up nearby listing and sales. Learn everything you need to know about an area in as little time as possible.

RPR Mobile is capable of looking up information about property tax, mortgage, historical and distressed data, flood zones, school info, dynamic mapping, and more.

Without leaving the app you can send property reports, seller’s reports, and market activity reports to people on your team. Optionally you can add your own notes and photos as well.

Download it on iOS or Android.

RoomScan Pro

Don’t bring someone else in to do a job that you can do yourself using your smartphone. Even if that job involves drafting floor plans.

RoomScan Pro uses your phone’s camera to scan the floor and accurately create plans in seconds. It can create bird’s eye view floor plans and 3D models of individual rooms.

You can edit each floor plan with your own notes and sketches and then save them, export them to other apps, or share them with others.

Download it on iOS.

Best Real Estate Apps In Summary

These apps were carefully selected based on the value they offer to realtors.

By expanding your toolkit with these apps you can manage transactions from beginning to end, create your own floor plans, collect leads at open houses, and conduct extensive property research on the fly.

And you can do it all on the device you carry in your pocket to work with you every day.