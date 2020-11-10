Builder pledges to plant 1 tree for every square foot it builds

by

It’s well known that having more trees can counteract the effects of carbon emissions, and so one builder in the Northeast says it’s planting more of them around its new developments. Moreover, it’s urging more developers to copy its lead.

Ziman Development launched its One Tree Pledge last week, which is a sustainability effort to help residential and commercial construction firms negate the carbon emissions associated with construction.

Michael Ziman, president and CEO of Ziman Development, said the company is partner with American Forests to plant one tree for every square foot of housing it builds. American Forests will help with the planting at the cost of $1 per tree.

Scientists say that trees naturally absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. According to Ziman, trees are therefore the best solution to counter the impact construction has on the environment.

“As an owner-operator in construction specializing in beach homes, it was important for me to align my outdoor interests with my values,” Ziman told Builder. “When I discovered I could offset greenhouse gas emissions from my building activities by planting trees, it was a scalable game changer. Not only can I make a positive impact on the environment, I can now invite other builders to join me by making the One Tree Pledge.”

A 2,386-square-foot home releases about 20,260 pounds of carbon annually through combined electricity and natural gas consumption, according to the U.S. Energy Administration, as reported by Builder. The average tree, on the other hand, consumes 10 pounds of carbon per year. Therefore, if one tree is planted for every one square foot of an average home, the trees could consume about 23,680 pounds of carbon on annual basis, Ziman’s research shows.