Charleston’s ‘C. Bissell Jenkins House’ Listed for $11.2M

One of Charleston peninsula’s grandest homes, C. Bissell Jenkins House on Murray Boulevard, is on the market for $11.2 million. Built back in 1913, the home is among the finest luxury properties in South Carolina’s. and the first along what was, once a new avenue running beside the famous Ashley River.

C. Bissell Jenkins House

Designed by Walker and Burden architects, the mansion is grand on every scale. From its idyllic location on a half-acre corner lot, to the immaculate landscaped gardens. The house is considered a perfect example of the Charleston Colonial Revival style. From the rooftop observation deck, the owners and guests have a 360 degree panorama of one of America’s most famous and beautiful cities.

The entry foyer with a view onto Charleston’s Low Battery and the Ashley River. The Ashley and Cooper Rivers converged to form Charleston Harbor, and create the Charleston peninsula, one of America’s most sought after neighborhoods. (Ellis Creek Photography)

The property is immaculate, with no detail left out. It can even be said to be transportive too, especially for its wonderful Tuscan portico, the classic red tile roof, its landscaped gardens, and the views of the wide Ashley River, James Island, and Charleston’s famous harbor all around.

Envisioned of and built by famous Charleston businessman and banker Claudius Bissell Jenkins, the home is a five-bedroom affair fitted with imposing finery and every convenience. Fine plaster, fantastic mahogany paneling, a grand staircase, and superbly fitted rooms throughout make the property a standout in a town overflowing with unique homes.

A spectacular pool is accessed by the covered piazza at the western wing, via the lush gardens, and through the courtyard beneath the breakfast room. A pool house and garage adjoin this area of the property. (Ellis Creek Photography)

The C. Bissell Jenkins House first floor features a wide center hall, the all-glass morning room, a gallery, study, and professional kitchen. The second floor master suite, is three rooms of opulence that stretches across the entire front of the mansion facing the Ashley River. This immaucalte suite sports its own piazza, a separate laundry room, and a gigantic gym space.

The stunning, crimson master bedroom features its own west-facing balcony overlooking the Ashley and Charlston. The suite has itw own sitting area, dressing room, fireplace, and huge closets. (Ellis Creek Photography)

On the east side of this floor, there’s a fine guest suite with its own sun deck above the formal gardens. Floor three boasts of another mini-bar, a laundry, walk-closets, and three more bedrooms with their own baths.

The newly redesign guest house offers two-bedroom suites in a more open floor plan than the main house. (Ellis Creek Photography)

Finally, a newly redesigned guest house offers visitors privacy and the same level of luxury as in the main house. A stunning pool, pool house, and private gated parking accessed through the adjacent Limehouse Street punctuate the extraordinary C. Bissell Jenkins House.

For more information on this wonderful property, please contact Charles Sullivan, founding partner of Carriage Properties, via phone at: 843-266-8006, or via email at csullivan@carriageprop.com