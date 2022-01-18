Charleston’s ‘C. Bissell Jenkins House’ Listed for $11.2M

One of Charleston peninsula’s grandest homes, C. Bissell Jenkins House on Murray Boulevard, is on the market for $11.2 million. Built back in 1913, the home is among the finest luxury properties in South Carolina’s. and the first along what was, once a new avenue running beside the famous Ashley River.
Designed by Walker and Burden architects, the mansion is grand on every scale. From its idyllic location on a half-acre corner lot, to the immaculate landscaped gardens. The house is considered a perfect example of the Charleston Colonial Revival style. From the rooftop observation deck, the owners and guests have a 360 degree panorama of one of America’s most famous and beautiful cities.
The property is immaculate, with no detail left out. It can even be said to be transportive too, especially for its wonderful Tuscan portico, the classic red tile roof, its landscaped gardens, and the views of the wide Ashley River, James Island, and Charleston’s famous harbor all around.
Envisioned of and built by famous Charleston businessman and banker Claudius Bissell Jenkins, the home is a five-bedroom affair fitted with imposing finery and every convenience. Fine plaster, fantastic mahogany paneling, a grand staircase, and superbly fitted rooms throughout make the property a standout in a town overflowing with unique homes.
The C. Bissell Jenkins House first floor features a wide center hall, the all-glass morning room, a gallery, study, and professional kitchen. The second floor master suite, is three rooms of opulence that stretches across the entire front of the mansion facing the Ashley River. This immaucalte suite sports its own piazza, a separate laundry room, and a gigantic gym space.
On the east side of this floor, there’s a fine guest suite with its own sun deck above the formal gardens. Floor three boasts of another mini-bar, a laundry, walk-closets, and three more bedrooms with their own baths.
Finally, a newly redesigned guest house offers visitors privacy and the same level of luxury as in the main house. A stunning pool, pool house, and private gated parking accessed through the adjacent Limehouse Street punctuate the extraordinary C. Bissell Jenkins House.
For more information on this wonderful property, please contact Charles Sullivan, founding partner of Carriage Properties, via phone at: 843-266-8006, or via email at csullivan@carriageprop.com
Speak Your Mind