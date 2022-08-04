Chime can now automate online marketing with Social Studio

by

The customer relationship management focused proptech startup Chime has announced a new social media tool called Social Studio.

According to Chime, Social Studio is designed to enable real estate agents to capitalize on social media as a low-cost opportunity to build awareness and fill their sales pipelines.

Chime said Social Studio is able to do this by automatically creating and publishing organic social media posts from its existing platform. This means agents get to spend more time developing engaging content and devote extra effort on managing operations, the company added.

Social Studio is said to come with features such as showcasing of listings, websites and blog posts automatically within the MLS and current websites. It provides advanced post scheduling tools, detailed lead engagement metrics, customized lead nurturing tools, plus auto-posting when a listing status changes on the MLS.

“Every real estate professional knows time is money and as the market tightens it matters more than ever where you spend your time and focus. Our platform has always been designed to help automate key business functions and let agents and teams do what they do best – service the client and close deals,” stated Chime Head of Industry Development Stuart Sim.

Chime said online marketing is a major area of concern for real estate agents, as they need to use the web to create consistent brand awareness and generate sales leads. Due to the cooling of the housing market recently, amid higher mortgage rates and rising inflation, Chime said automation has become more necessary to ensure agent efficiency and combat the rising cost of doing business.

“By offering a fully-automated social media management tool designed specifically for realtors, we can help our customers attract more followers and capture more leads while keeping costs low,” Sim explained.