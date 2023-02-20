Coldwell Banker’s Jade Mills: An Archetype for Success

Sometimes referred to as the $8 Billion Dollar Woman, Jade Mills is the #1 Agent Worldwide for Coldwell Banker and the #5 Agent Worldwide for all Brokerages. Over the years, Jade has built a bulletproof reputation base on integrity, loyalty and professionalism. She's Co-Chairman of the International Luxury Alliance, a board member on the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and is on the Board of Governors at Cedars-Sinai. She's also the mother of four children who have grown to excel in business, as well. Jade is sought out by A-list celebrities, tech founders, and business leaders worldwide. She is frequently featured as a luxury real estate expert on national media and appears as a keynote speaker at real estate conferences around the globe. I talked briefly with Jade about the current state of the luxury real estate market, and I know her insights will prove useful to you readers.

A recent report from Redfin indicated that the sale of luxury homes fell by over 38% by the end of 2022. Interestingly, a report from Coldwell Banker in October of last year said that hard assets like luxury real estate have never been more important for growing wealth for investors. The two reports might seem to be conflictual, but a closer look underneath reveals a simple logic. Realty Biz News talks with Jade Mills.

The uncertainty and fear brought on by the recession and skyrocketing interest rates scared off a lot of luxury property investors by the end of 2022. Conversely, the smart high net-worth investors took advantage of dropping prices and grew their portfolios based on sound market advice. I wanted to find out more about how winners turn a losing situation to their advantage. So, I contacted the world's sharpest luxury real estate person, Jade Mills.

Since RealtyBizNews has been focused on measuring real estate professionals to find out what differentiates the biggest winners, we wanted to know what strategy shifts she’s made to tackle the economic downturn. Her answer verified everything I’ve said about agent value over the past fourteen months. Jade said, point blank:

“I had the best year I have ever had last year. I feel that when the market gets tough, everyone wants an experienced agent.”

To be honest, her answer surprised me a bit until I recalled my research. You see, agents at the top of the pyramid are fixed for almost any situation. They’re prepared and knowledgeable far in advance, which brings up another point she made in a Fast Company interview with Michael Altneu, VP for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. Alteneu was quizzing Mills about the importance of professional guidance, white-glove service, and key advising. Jade Mills keyed on a big factor that’s made her a luxury real estate icon. She told Altneu:

"The deep connections I’ve built—both in real estate and across other luxury sectors within fashion, design, exotic cars, etc.—have helped me deliver incomparable service and expertise to my clients that keep them coming back.”

This point needs to be driven home. You see, every superhero real estate professional I’ve interviewed or profiled in the past year and a half has built a bulletproof network via face-to-face, social media (see Instagram below), and reputation. Jade also passes on advice to thousands of her contemporaries via social, conferences, and direct contact. One thing she always says is to "conduct yourself with confidence." This is one reason Mills had a banner year even though the financial indicators pointed to “hold” in 2022.

To find out more, I looked at a few recent deals that were emblematic of Jade Mills’ business, but also indicate another facet of success in the business no matter the economic situation. I asked her in particular about Byron Allen buying an expensive property on the PCH, and about Kim Kardashian buying Cindy Crawford’s beachside estate. Mills replied:

“Knowledge is the most important thing in our business. You must know everything about every property you sell and be the most knowledgeable agent when you go on a listing appointment.”

Finally, to encapsulate just what it is that separates a good real estate agent from a great one, I asked Jade Mills about the adage that ‘real estate is the best investment anyone can make.” She’d discussed this in the Fast Company interview, pointing out the price and other advantages. The proof, if you will, that Mills is the genuine superstar her peers say she is, comes as another point of logic - or proof in the pudding, if I may. I asked her about property investment advice for areas outside California as a kind of trick question. As it turns out, she and her husband own in Deer Valley, Utah, and suggested Aspen as another ski destination that is an excellent investment.

Jade finished off our talk by suggesting that the best investment rules to follow are to do your research, study the market, and hire the most knowledgeable real estate agent to help you. So, when you research agents in the luxury, commercial, or residential market, find the one who ticks all the boxes from marketing and advertising to reputation and reviews. I suggest using Jade Mills as the archetype. She’s ranked as the #1 Agent Worldwide for Coldwell Banker, and the #5 Agent Worldwide for all Brokerages. She’s also achieved the highest sales volume on record of any agent in Coldwell Banker history, surpassing an astounding $8 Billion in career sales.