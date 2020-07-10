CoreLogic launches AI-based home buying portal, OneHome

by

Real estate industry data analytics firm CoreLogic has just launched a new artificial intelligence-based platform called OneHome that it says can streamline the home buying process for both agents and consumers.

The company said OneHome helps to facilitate communication between real estate agents and home buyers throughout the buying process. In addition, the platform also provides a virtual market place and AI-enabled home searches, and access to finance, insurance ahd home improvement services via its partners.

“As we expand our reach into home marketing services and leverage our national footprint, CoreLogic is excited to bring a high impact and innovative solution that significantly improves the home-buying experience for consumers, real estate agents and other stakeholders in the home marketing, selection and buying process,” said Frank Martell, chief executive officer at CoreLogic. “We believe that the OneHome tool is a major step forward in providing millions of home buyers with a richer and more efficient experience when buying and owning a home.”

The tool comes at a time when many real estate agents have been forced to adapt the way they carry out their business in order to adhere to social distancing rules. As such, the industry has in the last few months rapidly adjusted to a ‘new normal’ of digital solutions such as virtual tours and e-signatures, instead of in-person viewings and face to face closings.

CoreLogic, which has just rejected a $7 billion takeover offer from Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group, seems to be betting that launch of OneHome will help it to position itself as one of the real estate industry’s biggest technology players.