CubiCasa’s new app makes it easy for real estate agents to create highly accurate floor plans

Mobile floor plan scanning app provider CubiCasa is making its service available for free in the United States.

CubiCasa is the creator of mobile capture technology that can be used without prior training by anyone with a smartphone. From a simple walk-through of a home, the technology produces a highly-precise floor plan sketch with the option to calculate gross living area, aligned with ANSI standards. Square footage is the second-highest driver of a home’s value (the first being location), and CubiCasa’s technology helps minimize inconsistencies and variations in the property data collection and inspection process.

CubiCasa said it’s now offering a free version of its application to U.S. customers, along with lower pricing for all of its products globally. The company said the plan is to expand its presence and make floor plans ubiquitous in the U.S.

While homebuyers generally consider the floor plan as one of the most important features in a home listing, along with photos and property data, the reality is that very few listings actually provide a comprehensive floor plan. That’s different from many European countries, where floor plans are a standard feature of any property listing.

By adding a floor plan, agents can help to make their listings more attractive to buyers and seek higher closing prices and faster closing times, CubiCasa said. Moreover, home buyers benefit from getting more detailed information to guide their buying decisions.

“Despite significant consumer demand for floor plans, they’re still a niche product in our country,” said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. “In other real estate markets around the world, floor plans are quite common, and we think it’s time the U.S. caught up. With our recent technology advancements, we’re now in a position to make our product more accessible than it’s ever been. By offering a free version of our mobile scanning technology in the U.S., we’re helping potential buyers make more informed decisions, while empowering agents and sellers to market their properties more effectively, and supporting a modern valuation process for both appraisers and lenders. We envision a future where every property in America has a floor plan.”

“We’re very happy that we found CubiCasa,” said Trey Miley, a broker and owner of 1 Percent Lists Legacy. “The app is simple to use, accurate, and really takes the guesswork out of collecting property measurements. Within a few minutes we can complete a scan and move on to our next appointment, saving valuable time. CubiCasa’s state of the art technology has allowed us to spend more time on what we do best, and helps show clients that we use the best tools out there to get their home sold.”

When using the app, real estate agents can create a rough floor plan on their own, or pay to access CubiCasa’s network of more than 2,000 certified photographers and create a more detailed overview of the home. CubiCasa also adds upgrades to each floor plan as it’s created, such as the ability to add fixed furniture and feature details to the plans.