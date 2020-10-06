Disinfection rooms take root in luxury apartments

by

UV robots and a sanitizing butler are becoming important commodities in luxury homes as the trend towards so-called “disinfection rooms” gains pace, according to report in Forbes.com.

Luxury apartments and condos are increasingly making use of disinfection spaces in order to prevent the spread of germs. But what does a “disinfection room” consist of? According to Forbes, hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations are the absolute minimum requirement, though some also include machines that can wrap a temporary cover over people’s shoes, and still others come with gowns that can be fitted over your clothes while visiting.

Also, copper-based metals such as brass are increasingly being used in the design of disinfection rooms for their self-sterilizing characteristics. That’s because the copper ions are natural antimicrobials that can kill bacteria and viruses.

Some luxury apartment buildings are capitalizing on the disinfection trend in order to advertise how they can keep their residents safe during COVID-19, and prevent the spread of germs among them, For example, some are employing COVID-19 killing robots that use UV-C lights to destroy germs in common areas such as the elevators and lobbies, and also in some personal residents if the owners request it. The robots are pricey at around $125,000 each, so they’re only seen in the most luxurious residences at present.

Others are employing humans to do similar jobs. The Continuum on South Beach in Miami Beach has hired a sanitizing butler who goes around disinfecting beachfront furniture and table surfaces after they’ve been used by residents. The butler also cleans lounge chairs using a special sanitizing formula. In addition, the building requires that each residents books an appointment in order to use its fitness room facilities so as to avoid overuse and maintain social distancing. Between appointments, the staff disinfects the entire gym, ready for the next guest. There’s also an automated health kiosk that checks the temperature of everyone who enters the building.

In another example of how luxury residences are combating COVID-19, the Legacy Hotel & Residence at Miami Worldcenter, a $500 million 55-storey tower, has introduced touchless technologies, antimicrobial materials, hospital-grade air purification and filtration systems throughout the building.