Open houses are an important step in the selling process. People want to see what’s on the market and compare your place to others that are up for sale. Therefore, you must do everything in your power to make sure the event goes off without a hitch. Follow these essential open house tips for sellers to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Be Flexible

COVID-19 has changed life as we know it. This crisis has significantly impacted the real estate industry. Sellers must be flexible when it comes to open houses right now. For starters, sellers should be open to virtual tours. This option allows people to see a place from the comfort of their homes. If your agent suggests this option, sellers must keep an open mind. Trust that your realtor has your best interest in mind and knows what they’re doing.

Clean

If you’re throwing an in-person open house, make sure the place is spotless. No one can picture themselves living in a house that’s full of clutter. So, please, scrub everything from top to bottom. Wash the baseboards and the walls so that everything looks fresh. Also, parents must put away their children’s toys, so buyers aren’t overwhelmed. If you don’t have the time to clean your house to the nines, hire a professional cleaning service before the event. Ask the workers to wear masks and practice social distancing while they’re at your home. Cleaning will go a long way with potential buyers.

Go the Extra Mile

Sellers must cater to buyers when hosting an open house. Go the extra mile to make sure this is an experience people won’t soon forget. Bake a dark chocolate cake with vanilla bean salted caramel to make your house smell amazing. Don’t forget to offer people a slice as they enter the room. Consider pouring champagne and leaving glasses at the door, so people can sip as they walk through. Buyers will appreciate these touches and the tour will stand out in their minds.

Spread the Word

Sellers and their agents should market the open house as much as possible. Sellers can use their social media to spread the word. Ask your friends if they know anyone who’s looking for a new home. Agents, on the other hand, should utilize platforms other people can’t access. Agents can contact other professionals in the field to see if they have clients who may be interested in the place. Realtors can also post the event in industry-specific forums.

Follow these essential open house tips for sellers to make the event a success. Although the world looks different right now, sellers must still put in the effort to make their place look great. Please, ensure every visitor wears a mask while attending the event and practices social distancing. If you follow this advice, you’ll undoubtedly get a high price offer for your home.