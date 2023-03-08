Facebook Marketing Strategies: Types of Social Media Ads to Use on the Platform

As one of the biggest and arguably most influential social media platforms today, Facebook Marketing represents a major avenue for building brand awareness. This, of course, is why it’s the first stop for just about any marketer looking to grow their own company’s reach. If you’re running a social media marketing campaign, it simply must include content created specifically for Facebook; there’s simply no getting around that fact. This is why so many real estate professionals know that it’s essential to craft effective content for advertising on the platform.
There are dozens of different strategies you can employ when it comes to creating Facebook ads. Unfortunately, not all of these marketing tactics will be as effective as others. Therefore, it becomes crucial to understand which ones are most effective, why they’re so important to incorporate into your overall real estate marketing strategies, and how to implement them in real-world situations. Here’s what you should know about crafting good social media ads for use on Facebook.
A social media post is a social media post - except when it’s not. Each time you post on Facebook, it’s an opportunity to advertise your business and the products or services you offer, and there are different tactics you should employ depending on the specific goal of that post. Let’s break down the core types of Facebook ads and what they’re best at accomplishing.
It’s unlikely that real estate professionals looking to market their services on Facebook will be able to capitalize on all of these different ad types. Unless you’re working for a major real estate player like Zillow, for example, the need to promote an associated app with your real estate services isn’t going to come up very often. Likewise, with so much of your business done remotely or in the field, a brick-and-mortar ad isn’t exactly feasible.
By a similar token, however, there are some social media strategies that can be very advantageous for real estate marketers looking to grow their businesses. Promoting events in your area is one clear standout. Whether it’s an upcoming open house, a local community event that you’re sponsoring, or something similar, this type of content is likely to offer you better results. Likewise, Facebook posts designed to grow your reach and generate traffic to your real estate site are always going to be useful as well.
The type of marketing strategy you use is dependent on a number of different factors. The quality of the content of your posts will have a major influence on their effectiveness; it doesn’t matter how carefully you choose what marketing strategy you pursue if the content you’re presenting to prospective clients isn’t effective in communicating the benefits of your services as a real estate professional. This makes it crucial to not just choose the right strategy but pair it with the type of content that will support that strategy.
Yet knowing the different types of Facebook ads you can focus on is certainly going to help. Focusing your efforts on creating content with a specific goal in mind will help you design the best content possible. This will lead to better results than if you weren’t planning as carefully. With the right amount of both patience and diligence, you can turn social media marketing on Facebook to your advantage.
Leave a Reply