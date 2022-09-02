For Real Estate Agents on the Move, Try the New ASUS OLED

by

Mobile technology is one of the most valuable tools for getting business done while on the go. Real estate professionals know this implicitly, considering you spend massive amounts of time outside of your office. Whether it’s hosting showings or open houses, meeting with clients at closings, or anything else, you simply spend more time out of the office than you do inside – and that means you need powerful, reliable, and agile mobile technology to keep moving at the speed of business.

You’ve always got your phone on you, of course. But some things you simply can’t do with even the most advanced smartphone. The same thing goes for a tablet – but there are still some things that you need a full-fledged computer for, like a laptop. And then if that’s not enough, you would need to go back to your office desktop, taking you out of circulation completely. Well, not anymore, thanks to the newest piece of technology from ASUS: a folding screen all-in-one PC that will blow your mind.

Introducing the ASUS Zenbook Fold

At first glance, the ASUS Zenbook Fold looks like a massive tablet. Its 17-inch touchscreen is gorgeous thanks to the use of OLED screen technology, which produces the kind of image quality you can’t get with an older LED screen. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg because this tablet comes with a kickstand and a Bluetooth keyboard. Suddenly our giant tablet transforms into a 17-inch all-in-one desktop.

There’s more with the Zenbook Fold, though – and it’s right in the name. That’s right, this gargantuan 17-inch tablet has been designed to fold right in half. This means folding the tablet in landscape mode means you can place that keyboard magnetically on the bottom half of the folded screen, creating a 12.5-inch laptop. Or just use the touchscreen keyboard while folded for even more convenience!

Power and Versatility at Your Fingertips

The Asus Zenbook Fold sure does look cool, but how does it help you as a real estate agent? Well, first off, it’s a fully-fledged PC. Unlike a tablet or phone, it’s not running on iOS or Android OS – this 17-inch folding tablet runs on Windows 11. That means you’ll have access to all the professional-grade software that you would from your desktop at home, but in a much more convenient and compact device that you can take anywhere.

Plus, it’s much more powerful than even the most advanced tablet today. With an Intel evo i7 processor, a full 16 gigabytes of RAM, and a 1 terabyte solid-state hard drive, The ASUS Zenbook Fold has the computing power to get just about anything was done that you need it to, all without you having to wait for software applications to load. Other integrated features like its 5-megapixel webcam with motion and eye tracking and its beefy lithium-polymer battery mean it’s got what it takes when it’s time to work.

Now for the Nitty-Gritty

We’ve gone over some of the ASUS Zenbook Fold’s capabilities, but let’s take a moment to provide a more comprehensive look at the specs of this monster folding tablet. Under the hood is an Intel Core i7-1250U chip with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Together, this outputs vibrant colors and deep blacks to its 17.3-inch OLED touchscreen display in riveting 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1920) when flat or double 12.5-inch 1920 x 1280 when folded.

Keeping things going is 16GB of 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD for storage, dual-band WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for two types of connectivity, and a 5MP HD AI camera with IR function and a color sensor. For peripherals, the tablet has 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 75Whr lithium-polymer battery. It’s all run by Windows 11. That’s a lot of power in a very small, very agile, and very slick and attractive-looking package that weighs less than four pounds.

Never Underestimate the Wow Factor

So this ASUS OLED folding tablet has what it takes to get the job done, but is it worth the price tag? All this innovation and versatility do not come cheap. In fact, the ASUS Zenbook Fold retails at a whopping $3500. That’s certainly a high price for what many might think of as a flashy gimmick, but the truth is there are even more advantages to such a sophisticated piece of technology. In this context, it’s important to think about the “wow factor” of such a device.

Part of being a real estate agent, a broker, or anyone else involved in the real estate profession is that you need to market yourself to clients. Presenting yourself as professional and competent helps sell properties as much as being well-trained and highly experienced, after all. And whipping out an incredibly futuristic tablet that can seamlessly transform into a laptop just by folding it in half sends a clear message to your clients: you know exactly what you’re doing, and you do it well.

The Final Word on this Innovative ASUS OLED Folding Tablet

Investing in your success as a real estate professional takes resources. These investments take many forms, from education and licensing to putting in long hours in researching properties, generating leads, and marketing yourself to the community. Having the right tools for the job is just one more essential investment for having a successful career in real estate.

The ASUS Zenbook Fold is one heck of an all-in-one mobile device. This powerful, fully-fledged Windows PC that you can literally fold up and put away in a bag is versatile enough to be used as an office desktop as well as a laptop or a tablet out in the field, all without sacrificing productivity. Plus, the sheer wow factor of this device is sure to leave a lasting impression on clients. Keep this in mind if you feel its $3500 price tag is too high a barrier of entry for you!