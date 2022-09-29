Google AdSense – How to Use It on Your Real Estate Blog

by

Your real estate blog is one of the greatest marketing tools you have at your disposal. A high-quality blog that hosts great content helps lead to conversions as part of your marketing funnel, turning leads into clients. Naturally, you invest a lot of resources into your blog. But did you know that your blog site could pull double duty for you as both a great marketing tool and as an additional revenue stream? It can, thanks to Google AdSense. Here’s what you should know about this capability.

What is Google AdSense?

Google AdSense is a Google-run advertising platform that provides opportunities for bloggers and website owners to earn money by publishing content online. It’s a free service; companies pay Google to run online ads for them, and Google then provides website owners with a portion of that cash in exchange for ad space on your website. The amount of money Google pays is based on the number of clicks and impressions that the ad attracts. For example, a 5 to 10 percent click-through rate on the ads on your page will net you a worthwhile rate of return.

What is a Real Estate Blog?

A real estate blog is any type of website where you regularly post content for an audience to consume, with that content focused on the real estate industry. More specifically, the content is crafted to showcase how you, as a real estate professional, are an expert on the market sector you specialize in. Real estate blogs are therefore marketing tools, as readers that follow your blog posts are likely to turn to you whenever they need the services of a real estate expert.

The Benefits of Having a Real Estate Blog

Having your own real estate blog is an absolute must. Here are three main reasons why you should consider establishing your own blog if you haven’t already.

You Can Make Money with Google AdSense

Google Adsense is a great way to not only offset the costs of running a website or blog but also a fantastic opportunity to supplement your income as a real estate professional. AdSense is easy to set up and doesn’t cost you a thing, which means that as long as you hit a 5 percent click-through rate it’s worth your time. Anything lower than that and you might need to reconsider.

You Can Reach a Wider Audience

Providing high-quality content online is a great way to expand your reach. The majority of people look for homes online now, and that means you’re certainly missing out on a vast network of potential leads if you don’t have an online presence.

You Can Build Your Brand

Your professional brand is crucial to your success. Establishing yourself as an expert in the field of real estate means that prospective leads will consider you a great choice when they have need of a real estate professional. Creating online content that demonstrates your expertise, and then sharing that content far and wide, establishes your brand fantastically.

Conclusion

Real estate blogging has the potential to be a complete game changer, especially when you leverage Google AdSense. Success is real and possible; in fact, one blogger decided to transition to full-time after she joined AdSense, as her monthly ad revenue quickly grew to more than $2,700. With success like that, it seems foolish to not pursue using Google AdSense on your real estate blog!