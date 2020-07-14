by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Water damage is one of the major concerns of homeowners and potential homebuyers. Such a problem is common in properties that have basements. As you probably already know, the basement is susceptible to leakage since it’s surrounded by wet earth.

worker applies bitumen mastic on the foundation

A leaky basement can be a real headache to deal with, considering the many opportunities for water to get inside. That’s why it’s essential to address its warning signs by visiting websites that offer basement waterproofing services, before things get worse.

Are you still on the fence as to whether waterproofing your basement can be a good home improvement idea? The truth is that there are many benefits to doing it. Preventing water damage is the most obvious one, but waterproofing your basement does increase the value of your property, too. Read on to learn more about how basement waterproofing increases the value of your home.

It Strengthens The Foundations Of Your Property

A basement with wet walls and leaks will only lead to a weaker house over time. It may also lead to other problems in the basement, such as the growth of mold. When water gets in and mold grows, basement cracks and holes may develop. You can make the foundation of your home stronger by waterproofing it.

Basement Moisture Drives Potential Buyers Away

Good impressions about cute curb appeal, stylish baths, and kitchen upgrades can quickly fly out the window when potential homebuyers detect an unpleasant moisture odor or see evidence of flooding in your basement during an open house. Since many homebuyers are reluctant to undertake big home repairs, it pays to address your property’s structural flaws first before spending money on some cosmetic upgrades if planning to sell it.

Waterproofing can reassure potential buyers if your home is currently suffering from basement flooding or showing signs of condensation and high humidity on basement surfaces.

Waterproofing can take away concerns of potential buyers, such as:

Health problems from the growth of mold and mildew

Increasing insurance premiums because of repeated claims

Damage to floors, woodwork, and furnishings due to high humidity

Need for repeated repairs and clean-up after heavy rains

Potential for dropping home values in the future

Fears about the structural integrity of the home

Keeps The Basement Clean

Waterproofing makes your basement beautiful and neat. Seepage, cracks, holes, and peeling paints all disappear when you make your basement water-resistant. Surely, potential buyers will love the fine and neat look of your basement and are unlikely to find issues with it anymore. The worth of your home will increase as a result, and you can mark your property at a higher price.

Eliminates Health Problems

Your basement provides the best conditions for mold growth when it’s damp. Note that many respiratory complications, such as asthmatic attacks, are caused by mold allergen spores. There’s a need for you to waterproof your basement and prevent mold growth since most of the air you’re breathing in your home actually travels from this space. There’s nothing that makes a home more valuable than ensuring it’s a safe place for any family to live in.

Adds Space To Your Home

Homeowners can utilize a basement in a much wiser way if they waterproof it. You know that basements can be 1/3 or even half the total area of most houses. It shouldn’t be wasted in the name of a storage or laundry area. With a little bit of decoration, it can become an added comfortable space in your home as long as there’s no risk of moisture and dampness. Potential buyers of your property will love extra space, too.

Reduces The Costs Of Renovation

Basement waterproofing will give you a more extended period of relief from water damage. It’s a long-term solution that prevents you from wasting more money on repairs. Waterproofing your basement also helps when it comes to renovating or remodeling your property. Address basement water damage first and you can be sure that every other renovation you’re planning to do in your property is going to serve its purpose of increasing the value of your home.

Brings More Enjoyment To The Homeowner

Most people only think about money when considering the value of a home. While the price is certainly an important consideration, it’s also essential to take comfort and convenience into account. A home with a waterproofed basement improves the quality of life of any family while living in it. Potential homebuyers of today know about it and will surely look into these factors when deciding whether to purchase your property or not.

Final Thought

The benefits that a waterproofed basement brings are more than its expenses. One must not hesitate to take on such a project as it won’t only benefit a homeowner for the time being, but also offer a good return of investment in the long run. You should consider it if you own a property with a basement and have plans to sell your home in the future.