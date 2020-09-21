How Can Holding A Virtual Event Benefit Your Real Estate Company?

by

Social distancing has led to a huge boom in virtual or streamed events, with the number of businesses planning this type of event doubling – as reported by Wild Apricot. Around 91% of those surveyed claimed that ‘keeping members connected’ was the primary goal of events, though of course, if you are in real estate, then making a sale will probably be your main aim. If you decide to hold a virtual or live streamed event, then you will certainly be in good company. This year, there are a host of online property shows connecting buyers and vendors in real-time under virtual roofs. How can such an event benefit you and your clients, and what steps do you need take to ensure that everything runs smoothly?

The Plentiful Benefits Of Live Streaming

Streaming a real estate conference, open house event or auction has many advantages that go beyond the obvious one of social distancing. It enables you to reach a significantly wider market than a physical event could achieve; it cuts down the costs of catering and entertainment; and it allows you increase audience engagement via live chats and networking on social media. In the case of conferences or other informative events, monetization is possible. Just use pay per view facilities to enable select audiences to access key reports, research, and other industry-specific information.

Equipment And Tools

Smaller events are usually held with simple tools such as smartphones and tablets, with many choosing popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to broadcast live real estate events. However, if you wish to add a professional air to the event and convert your audience into leads, digital event apps can customize experiences to your needs. For instance, you may want to do more than simply show a new home or give a conference. You may also wish to conduct live polling, hold one-on-one meetings, or have dedicated video breakout rooms. Top apps also offer features like Live Q&A, which enables attendees to ask questions before and during a stream.

How Can You Make The Most Of Live Streamed Content?

You don’t have to hold a big event to make it stream-worthy. You can offer discerning clients an exclusive one-time video, taking them virtually to a number of properties that may be of interest. You can also post select portions of your virtual event after your live stream, dividing content into various shorter talks on select subjects. Instagram stories are another excellent way to highlight snippets from larger content that can be accessed on other channels. Streamed content can be delved into in greater detail on your blog or website.

As is the case with many other sectors, real estate has embraced digital technologies as a way to stay connected with clients in times of social distancing. From live streamed conferences to individual Facetime calls, video is being seen as a way to connect vendors, purchasers, and estate agents. If you are thinking of holding your first live event, start out with your usual social media platforms, but for future events, think of how an app can enable you to customize your content, convert leads, and conduct live polls and other initiatives that can increase audience engagement.