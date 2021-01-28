How commercial property owners are fighting COVID-19

by

Air purification technology is the latest hot trend for commercial property owners as companies believe such systems are key to improving indoor air quality and enticing workers back inside their buildings.

One popular technology commercial property owners are turning to is bipolar ionization air purification. Columbia Property Trust, for example, said it worked with a company called AtmosAir Solutions to outfit more than 20 buildings with better air quality, Commercial Property Executive reported.

The BPI technology works by continuously saturating spaces with ions that bind contaminants before neutralizing them. The system can be installed within air conditioning units and also in small spaces such as elevators. Columbia Property Trust said it equipped more than 100 elevators in its buildings with the technology.

AtmosAir Solutions said tests performed by third party research firms show that up to 99% of airborne bacteria and viruses can be eliminated from a room within 30 minutes of exposure to the system. The bipolar ions also help to eliminate dust and mold and reduce odors and other harmful volatile organic compounds.

Other popular systems that companies are trying include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as ultra-violet light robots that can help to disinfect buildings with UV-C light, GlobeST reported. Several manufacturers showed off UV-C light robots at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show that can be used to disinfect workplaces.

Experts say that cleaning the air to reduce the spread of viruses will soon become commonplace in commercial properties.

“Tenants first and foremost want to ensure a safe and healthy work environment for their team members,” said Matt Root, CEO and managing partner of Parallel Capital Partners, told GlobeSt. “They also desire to work collaboratively with landlords to protect the health and safety of all building occupants.”