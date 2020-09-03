How Do I Reset My Air Conditioning Unit?

by

Knowing how to reset air conditioner units can sometimes help you save time and money on repairs. If your AC unit stops working, you shouldn’t rush to call a technician. You can solve some air conditioning issues with just a quick reset of your AC.

But why would your air conditioner stop working suddenly? A sudden surge in power or a power outage can interfere with your unit’s functionality. When power returns, the air conditioner may not start due to the circuit breaker that prevents fires and explosions.

In this guide, we’ll look at the simple steps on how to reset an AC unit whenever it stops working after a power outage. Keep reading to learn more.

How to Reset Air Conditioner Units

You are probably wondering, “How do I reset my air conditioner unit?” You can reset an AC unit using the reset button or by completely shutting down the AC system.

But before you reset your air conditioner, you must first check if it’s correctly installed. Use this checklist to learn more about air conditioner installation.

Resetting the AC Using a Reset Button

Here are the simple guidelines to follow to reset your AC unit using a reset button.

Find the Reset Button

Most air conditioners have reset buttons on them, making it easier to reset them. A reset button is relatively small and red and usually marked as a reset button.

If you don’t find the reset button, you can check the manufacturer’s manual to determine if your AC unit has the button or not.

Press the Reset Button

When you find the reset button on your AC unit, long-press it for about three seconds. Please wait to see if the air conditioning unit kicks on immediately.

If the AC unit doesn’t reset, check if power is available and long-press the button again for three seconds. The AC should respond by beeping three times and reset immediately.

Resetting the AC Using a Shutoff Button

If your reset button fails to work, or maybe it’s not there, you’ll have to shut off the AC unit to reset. Here are the simple steps to follow.

Find the Shutoff Button

All air conditioning units have a shutoff button. You need to find the button and press it to turn off the AC unit. However, you should turn off the thermostat before shutting down the air conditioning unit. That’s a critical step to enhance safety as you work on the AC.

Find the Circuit Breaker

The circuit breaker is a vital component of an AC system. It stops current from flowing to your AC unit when power surges suddenly. So, the air conditioner will stop working.

Locate the circuit breaker box and turn off the breaker connected to your AC unit. Most circuit breakers can be found in crawl spaces, basements, or in the closets.

Wait for about One Minute

Once you’ve turned off the circuit breaker connected to the air conditioner, wait for about 60 seconds then turn it on again. Let everyone know that you’ve turned off the circuit breaker for safety reasons.

Power on the AC Unit

After the 60 seconds have elapsed, your AC unit will reset automatically. You can now turn on the unit’s thermostat and set your preferred temperature. Wait for a few minutes to see if the AC unit works efficiently.

What If Your AC Unit Doesn’t Have a Reset Button?

If your air conditioner doesn’t have a reset button, you can reset it manually. However, it will take longer to get the AC unit back to work.

You can also consider the following steps to reset the AC unit.

Disconnect the Power Supply

Locate the 240-volt circuit connected to your air conditioner and switch it off. That will cut the power supply to your AC unit. To ensure that the AC unit is entirely off the grid, unplug it from the main electrical panel.

Wait for 30 Minutes

Before handling the air conditioning unit, leave it unplugged for about 20-30 minutes to dissipate all the charges. That duration is also enough for the entire AC system to reset completely. You can then plug the AC unit back to the power grid.

Switch on the 240-Volt Circuit

After waiting for 30 minutes and plugging back the AC unit, switch on the 240-volt circuit to allow current flow. Also, switch on the plug socket to power the AC system. Ensure that you’ve set the unit to “cool” before turning on the power.

When to Call a Professional for Help

If you keep resetting your air conditioner more frequently and not cooling efficiently, the problem might be more than a tripping circuit breaker. While it’s easy to fix a tripped circuit breaker by yourself, repairing a breaking AC system can be challenging.

Now, here are the instances to call a professional AC installer or technician.

When the wires supplying power to the AC system are exposed. It can be very risky to reset an air conditioning unit with exposed wires by yourself. You’ll be risking your safety.

Exposed wires can produce sparks, which can cause fire outbreaks. Also, the cables can result in power surges, tripping the circuit breaker frequently. That can damage your AC unit permanently.

When the air conditioner has stopped working entirely after resetting it. If your AC unit fails to kick on after several attempts to reset it, you need to call a professional to troubleshoot the system.

The professional will examine the entire AC unit to find out the problem. Notably, the professional will clean the fans and filters, check refrigerant levels, and even monitor the unit’s compressor.

Final Words

Now that you know how to reset air conditioner units, you can quickly get your AC unit back to work when it fails to cool efficiently. Try out all the tips and ideas discussed in this guide. However, if you’re resetting the AC unit frequently, hire a professional to determine the root of the problem. That way, you’ll solve the issue completely.

Photo by M. B. M. on Unsplash