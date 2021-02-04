How Much Does It Cost to Remodel a Kitchen? A Price Guide

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

This past year, most of us have spent far too much time at home. You’re buried in the day-to-day activities of working from home, attending virtual meetings, managing child care, and doing house chores.

Being home all the time gives you the chance to see the aspects of your home you don’t like. You’ve probably tackled a few home improvement projects already.

Then there’s the kitchen. It was fine for a quick meal, but you’ve become intimate with its shortcomings as you’ve spent the better part of a year in it.

How much does it cost to remodel a kitchen? Check out this guide on the costs of a kitchen remodel before you start planning.

Why Remodel?

There are many reasons people decide to remodel their kitchen. For some people, it’s all about function. They buy a house with an acceptable kitchen and through the years grow weary of its flaws.

There’s not enough counter space, the cabinets are too shallow, the refrigerator sits in an odd location. If you’ve spent the last year cooking more elaborate meals for you and your family, you know how frustrating it is to work in a poorly designed kitchen.

People also remodel their kitchens to give them a fresh look. They want modern cabinets, a new sink, and fresh splash tile. The truth is, no matter the care you take of your kitchen, old designs look dated after a few years.

The other reason people remodel their kitchens is to increase their home’s value. Did you know an upscale kitchen remodel gives you an 81% return on investment (ROI) on your home’s selling value?

It’s true. The cost of a kitchen remodel can get you more money on the housing market, and make your home more attractive to buyers.

Kitchen Remodel Cost

You know you want to remodel your kitchen. It’s the room you spend the most time in, and you’re so tired of how it looks. Yet, how much does a kitchen renovation cost?

It depends on the severity of the remodel combined with how much work you can do on your own. Much like any other home improvement, the more you can do on your own, the more money you’ll save.

Your costs can vary depending on where you live. The cost of products and labor differ in every state.

There are three different classifications of kitchen remodels. Let’s talk about them and the average costs associated with each.

Minor Remodel

This is the lowest end of the kitchen remodel. This is where you look to replace the items and appliances with a new look. For this remodel you can skip the big hammer and think of it as more of an aesthetic upgrade.

These minor remodels cost, on average, $10,000-$25,000. You’ll look to replace existing cabinets, hardware, and appliances with updated versions.

Sink replacement and splash tile are important to this type of kitchen makeover. Are you ready to learn how to choose a kitchen sink? If you’re investing in stainless steel appliances, it’s best to match the tone of your sink with the rest of your kitchen.

If you’re interested in a more homey, rustic kitchen, farmhouse-style kitchen sinks are well worth the upgrade.

Mid-Level Remodel

These are larger overhauls of kitchens that involve replacing existing fixtures. Along with replacing these existing fixtures, you’ll upgrade everything involved in a minor remodel as well as consider new construction.

On average, these renovations cost anywhere from $26,000-$65,000, depending on what you decide to do.

Mid-level kitchen remodeling involves new appliances and custom cabinets. You’ll replace the flooring and splash tile. A new sink with garbage disposal and the addition of a dishwasher is important.

You’ll also replace the old lighting with new light fixtures and consider building a kitchen island for more counter space depending on the current dimensions of your kitchen space.

High-End Remodel

Throw the budget out the window! Bring out the hammers! You’re ready to build your dream kitchen.

This high-end, upscale kitchen remodel runs from $66,000-$125,000. Why? You’re about to blow it up and rebuild your kitchen completely custom.

You want the best of both worlds. Complete gourmet cooking function combined with supreme aesthetic beauty. You’re going to knock out walls to open the floor plan, build a walk-in pantry, and install the most updated appliances available.

With your new, industrial-strength kitchen appliances, you’ll need new ventilation. Maybe you’ll add a new wine rack to store and display your favorite bottles.

With a high-end, chef-grade remodel, you want every detail of your kitchen custom. If you’re able to work with this kind of budget, you can really get into it!

Kitchen Remodel Tips

Not everybody has the money to spend on a high-end kitchen remodel. That shouldn’t prevent you from fixing up your tired kitchen. There are ways to save money on any level of remodeling.

You can cut corners on cabinets by giving them a fresh coat of paint rather than replacing them. If you want to replace your countertops, butcher block is a clean looking alternative to more expensive stone countertops.

Look for bundle sales of new hardware. You can find great deals at a big-box hardware retailer on a bundle, and you can keep your aesthetic design consistent.

You can also save money on lighting by adding LED lighting strips above the counters rather than installing new fixtures. These strips produce many different shades of light at an inexpensive price.

How Much Does It Cost to Remodel a Kitchen?

All the time you spend at home has you thinking about upgrading your old kitchen. It’s your home’s centerpiece and the room where you spend most of your time.

How much does it cost to remodel a kitchen? That depends on a few factors. How much work and where you live affect the cost. No matter your budget for renovation, there are many ways you can save money.

Do you need more home renovation tips? Check out the rest of our site.